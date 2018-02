Researchers who analyzed data from the UK's National Pregnancy in Diabetes Audit found concerning shortcomings in pregnancy preparation and prenatal care for women with diabetes. In addition, significant clinic-to-clinic variation across the England and Wales suggests opportunities for improvement.

The authors of the Diabetic Medicine analysis noted that better integration of care between primary and specialist teams; more effective use of technology; and focus on sex, contraception, and pregnancy planning are needed.

"A nationwide commitment to delivering integrated reproductive and diabetes healthcare interventions is needed to improve the health outcomes of women with diabetes," wrote the authors.

Data from the National Pregnancy in Diabetes (NPID) audit: Challenges and Opportunities for Improving Pregnancy Outcomes