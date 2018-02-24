Visaris Americas announces installation of fully robotic Vision C digital X-ray suite at OGHS

OGHS Invests in Robotic Diagnostic X-ray Solution to Meet Growing Community Imaging Needs

Visaris Americas, is an innovative provider of digital radiography (DR) technology for the medical diagnostics market. Together with Ultimate Medical Services, their preferred channel partner in the South-Central States; the Company is proud to announce the installation of its premium, fully robotic, Vision C ceiling-suspended digital X-ray suite at the Opelousas General Health System (OGHS), South Campus location in Opelousas, Louisiana.

The Vision C digital X-ray suite is designed to provide all levels of imaging facilities with a high functioning, ceiling-suspended solution that delivers numerous benefits at the touch of a button: fully-robotic 360 patient positioning, seamless image stitching for Orthopedics, and smooth, fluid movements.

"The robotic system improves patient comfort, while the digital component yields more diagnostic information at significantly less radiation exposure." stated Dr. Paula Sharkey, Radiologist, Opelousas General Health System.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering high quality medical imaging solutions that best meet the needs of our Customers; with a strong value proposition. OGHS has chosen to provide a state-of-the-art diagnostic system, the first in Louisiana, to improve their patient comfort and diagnostic capabilities,” commented Kevin Fix, CEO, Ultimate Medical Services. “We have received a great response from the (Opelousas) South-Campus site noting a tremendous increase in workflow and Radiologist satisfaction with the image quality; plus, the Technologist’s love the systems’ overall functionality and ease-of-use. As an organization long-focused on providing a high level of customer satisfaction and technical support; these results are what keep us confident in providing the Vision solutions to our Customers.”

“We are proud to have Ultimate Medical Services as our partner representing the Vision portfolio in the highly visible digital imaging market, stated Rick Sbordone, Vice President of Sales, Visaris Americas. “Through Ultimate’s professional representation of this solution, the Vision C was selected by OGHS as the best imaging suite, not only to meet the increased imaging needs of the Community; but their growing group of Radiologists. We’re confident that the Vision C solution, in conjunction with our Avanse image processing software platform, provides the highest quality digital images while delivering increased diagnostic clarity.”