Prediabetes linked to substantial risk for cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases

March 2, 2018

Researchers at the Emory Rollins School of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that high proportions of patients with prediabetes are at substantial risk for cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Their findings are published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Mohammed K. Ali, MD, associate professor of global health at the Emory Rollins School of Public Health, is lead author on the paper. The researchers analyzed nationally-representative data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys between 1988-2014 and looked for both cardiovascular and renal burdens associated with prediabetes (a diagnostic label for those with blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, but not yet in the diabetic range).

Related Stories

"Prediabetes is extremely common, and its prevalence is growing. What we've seen through our analysis is that having high glucose levels is associated with a much higher risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and an increased risk of having a heart attack in the next 10 years," says Ali. "Additionally, over 11 percent of people with prediabetes have some type of kidney dysfunction, which is an early predictor that in the next 10-15 years, they may need to go on dialysis or receive a kidney transplant."

Patterns of cardiovascular and renal risk factors and diseases in people with prediabetes were compared with other glycemic status groups, including patients with diagnosed diabetes, undiagnosed diabetes, and patients with normal glucose levels. Research over the past several decades has shown a strong correlation between diabetes and both cardiovascular and kidney disease. Those years of research have driven practitioners around the country to focus on treating diabetes aggressively and comprehensively, which has led to substantial reductions in rates of heart disease in diabetic adults. Ali stresses the need for a similar approach when developing treatment plans for undiagnosed or prediabetic patients.

"Depending on what definition you use, as many as one in three American adults has prediabetes-level blood sugars," says Ali. "Whether you're a legislator or a leader of a large health system, our findings suggest that identifying this group is a huge opportunity for cardio-metabolic risk reduction. With a comprehensive approach [helping these patients improve their lifestyle choices, being more aggressive with efforts to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and helping these patients stop smoking], there's a real opportunity to lower this group's eventual morbidity and mortality risks.

Source:

http://news.emory.edu//stories/2018/02/mo_ali_rollins_prediabetes/index.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Kidney stones on the rise among Americans, finds study
Bioactive compound limits collateral damage in the kidneys after heart attack
Study finds lower intellectual functioning in kids with chronic kidney disease
Busting myths about diet and kidney stones
Cancer initiation found to be similar across organs
Scientists successfully produce functioning human kidney tissue
Portable ultrasound can help better detect fluid in the lungs of patients with end-stage kidney disease
Beetroot may reduce kidney failure risk after heart x-ray, research reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Higher prevalence of kidney stones in Southern United States