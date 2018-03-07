Bundled payment model for knee and hip replacements more likely to work better for larger hospitals

March 7, 2018

Medicare's experimental mandatory bundled payment model for knee and hip replacements is more likely to yield cost savings when the surgeries are performed in larger hospitals that do more of these procedures, according to a study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Non-profit and major teaching hospital status also appear to be associated with cost savings, the Penn Medicine analysis found.

The study, published this week in JAMA, could influence the U.S. government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in their eventual determination of how broadly to apply bundled payments for these common surgeries.

"Our findings suggest that many hospitals do well even when required to take part in bundled payments, though certain types of hospitals are better positioned than others ," said study lead author Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Penn Medicine.

Medicare health insurance covers more than 55 million older Americans. CMS, which administers the Medicare program, has begun experimenting with bundled payment models in the hope of reducing healthcare cost inflation, boosting care quality, and lowering the sometimes extreme variability of both. One of CMS's leading bundled payment experiments is the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) program, a five-year trial due to end in 2020. In this program, hospitals are required to participate based on location in one of 67 selected urban markets. Participating hospitals receive normal Medicare reimbursements for hip and knee replacements, but later get a bonus if they beat CMS's quality and cost targets for the care delivered-- the full "bundle" of care including joint replacement surgery, associated hospitalization expenses, and post-discharge care for up to 90 days. If a hospital fails to meet cost and quality targets, it is on the hook to repay CMS to cover at least part of that gap.

Medicare reimburses hospitals for about half a million knee and hip replacements annually, so incentivizing hospitals to keep a lid on the costs of these procedures, while maintaining care quality, could have a big impact.

The study examined results for the first year of CJR, April 2016 to March 2017, using data from Medicare claims and the American Hospital Association. Of the 799 hospitals participating in that year, 382 made their targets and received bonus payments, and 417 didn't.

Navathe and colleagues looked for characteristics that distinguished the 382 winners--"savings hospitals"--from the rest. They found that the former were more likely to be large hospitals with more than 400 beds (24.0 percent vs. 14.9 percent). The savings hospitals also handled a greater load of patients, averaging more Medicare-covered procedures (6,242 vs. 4,362) during the prior year, and more joint-replacement procedures (217 vs. 133). Savings hospitals moreover were far less likely than non-savings hospitals (2.1 vs. 23.2 percent) to be defined by CMS as "low-volume" hospitals.

Related Stories

The form of ownership and hospital organization appeared to matter too. Savings hospitals were more likely to be non-profit (69.6 vs. 53.4 percent) and major teaching hospitals (13.0 vs. 7.3 percent), and were more likely to have an integrated post-acute care service (55.8 vs. 40.0 percent).

Savings hospitals' costs per case before starting in the bundled payment program averaged $22,145, which was $1,003 lower than the non-savers' baseline average when "risk-adjusting" for the different severities of cases.

Nearly all the savings hospitals were rated as delivering good (52.6 percent) or excellent (39.3 percent) care quality. Data on care quality for the non-savings hospitals were unavailable.

The researchers intend that their analysis will be useful in guiding not only CMS but also those on the health care organization side.

"It's important for doctors, health care organizations, and policymakers to understand how different hospitals fared in the first year of CJR, as this will lead to better policy and better results long term," said study senior author Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD, chair of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Penn.

Under the new administration, CMS has begun to shift towards more voluntary bundled payment models, and last year it changed its CJR rules to allow many rural and low-volume hospitals to participate on a voluntary basis. Larger, higher-volume care centers in many larger cities continue to be mandated to participate.

Source:

https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2018/march/medicare-bundled-payment-model-for-hip-and-knee-surgeries

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Losing weight via exercise alone may not protect your knees, study says
DePuy Synthes introduces ATTUNE Revision Knee System at AAOS Annual Meeting
Scientists take tissue-engineering approach to improve healing related to skeletal system
Doctors use new procedure in patients with damaged hips to avoid replacement surgery
Study finds brain network weakening in many older adults after knee replacement surgery
TSRI study reveals potential strategy to prevent, treat osteoarthritis during aging
Research finds correlation between perioperative air travel and high risk of venous thromboembolism
Neurocognitive deficits worsen outcomes for joint replacement surgery, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Common knee surgery brings little or no benefit to older patients, study shows