Arthritis significantly restricts employment for millions of American adults

According to new research from the University of Delaware, nearly 40% of American adults ages 18 to 64 with arthritis - almost 10 million people - say the medical condition is limiting their ability to work.

Co-author Daniel White, associate professor of physical therapy at UD, analyzed findings from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey, which was recently published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

White says the number is likely much higher than 40%.

We didn't include people 65 or older because of retirement, but with what we know about the economy and inflation, people are working longer." Daniel White, associate professor of physical therapy at UD

While the data didn't identify specific types of arthritis or work limitations, White said overall health was a significant factor.

"Among respondents, 68% of people who had difficulty climbing stairs, walking or other mobility problems reported greater work limitations due to arthritis," noted White. "We found that people with heart disease, stroke or cancer, as well as those reporting anxiety or depression, faced a significantly higher risk of such limitations."

Just 23% of people who rated their overall health as "excellent" reported experiencing these limitations.

Although the data did not classify employment types, it included socioeconomic factors that showed Hispanic adults, veterans and those without a college education were more likely to experience arthritis challenges at work.

"That points to more manual labor or to those working in trades suffering more from arthritis-attributable work limitations," White said. "Whereas with veterans, it could be past combat-related injuries; they're also at a higher risk for osteoarthritis from carrying heavy backpacks and gear."

Regaining control

The numbers concern PTs like White, a knee osteoarthritis expert, who say they've made little progress in the fight against arthritis, with nearly identical numbers in the 2019 self-reported data.

"It's incredible that this one disease can be responsible for so much work disability or limitations year after year," White said.

The findings also suggest that too many people are simply living with pain. But White cautions - there's hope.

"Arthritis is commonly misunderstood as a disease of aging that's just something people have to deal with," White said. "But it's incredibly treatable."

He points to medication, at-home exercise programs and physical therapy as ways to improve quality of life.

"Everyone needs to move," he said. "People think walking will hurt them, but that's not the case. You've got to find that sweet spot that promotes movement and gains control over the pain."