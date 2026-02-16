Unlocking the potential of phytochemicals in rheumatoid arthritis treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 16 2026

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In recent years, phytochemicals and medicinal plants have increasingly been used to treat autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA, a systemic inflammatory disease, is a chronic condition that affects primarily the joints, which are lined by synovial membranes, and leads to pain, diminished mobility, and joint deterioration.

Oxidative stress, synovial hyperplasia, immune cell infiltration, and the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as TNF-α and IL-6, are key factors in RA development. Herbal medicine is an effective alternative to conventional treatments, such as biologics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, which are commonly used but can lose effectiveness or cause adverse effects. Phytotherapy therefore provides a promising complementary approach.

This review provides an in-depth analysis of the pathophysiology of RA, therapeutic targets, drug resistance, and current therapeutic boundaries, with a focus on the roles of phytochemicals such as lignans, flavonoids, alkaloids, terpenoids, and phenolic compounds.

By targeting key pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α and IL-6, and reformed molecular pathways such as those involving NF-κB, MAPK, and Nrf2/HO-1, these phytochemicals have potent anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatoid arthritis properties.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Bala, V. C., & Gupta, A. K. (2026) Phytochemicals as a Promising Approach to Rheumatoid Arthritis: Current Perspectives. BIO Integration. DOI: 10.15212/bioi-2025-0142. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/bioi-2025-0142

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nanoparticles could slow rheumatoid arthritis progression and reduce flare severity
Immune molecule found to play a key role in regulating inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Smart material delivers drugs in response to arthritis flare-ups
Early treatment delays rheumatoid arthritis onset in high-risk individuals
Low-calorie diets linked to higher psoriatic arthritis risk, genetic study suggests
New evidence-based points to consider and consensus definitions for people with psoriatic arthritis
Myopenia identified as key contributor to muscle loss in rheumatoid arthritis
New study reveals silent onset of rheumatoid arthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stem-like peripheral helper T cells found to sustain inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis