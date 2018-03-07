Women may benefit from warm showers, perineal ball exercises during childbirth

March 7, 2018

A new International Journal of Nursing Practice study demonstrates that during childbirth, women may benefit from warm showers, perineal exercises with a ball, or the combination of both strategies. The study found positive effects of these strategies in terms of lessening pain, anxiety, and stress.

The study was a randomized controlled trial conducted with 128 women during childbirth who were admitted for hospital birth in São Paulo, Brazil from June 2013 to February 2014.

Related Stories

"When we evaluated pain and anxiety using a visual analog scale, and also evaluated the salivary release of stress hormones before and after interventions of warm showers and perineal exercises with a ball, we found greater tolerance regarding pain, reduction of anxiety, a decrease in the release stress hormones, and an increase in well-being hormones," said lead author Dr. Angelita José Henrique, of the Federal University of São Paulo. "Our results indicate that these interventions should be encouraged because they are safe practices, low-cost, and are directly related to comfort, and they should be used as an adjuvant to medications and anesthesia during childbirth."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/international-journal-nursing-practice/warm-showers-and-ball-exercises-may-help-women-

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds link between increased cardiovascular diseases and teen childbirth
Learning stress-reducing techniques may benefit people with epilepsy
Getting cancer can be more expensive than having a baby
New analysis finds dramatic increases in maternal mortality rates
MSD and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Complete Largest Ever Clinical Trial in Postpartum Haemorrhage
Music may serve as extra tool to increase exercise time during cardiac stress test
Reduced risk of heart disease for mothers who breastfeed
Placenta capsules offer little to no benefit for new mothers, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Anxiety disorders can have protective effect after a heart attack