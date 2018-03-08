Exercise may reduce potential effectiveness of heart drug

March 8, 2018

Peter Ruben and his team of researchers have spent years studying why seemingly healthy patients with inherited cardiac arrhythmias can sometimes suddenly die during exercise. (2017, 2016, 2015) His past research has shown that exercising can trigger a perfect storm of events, unmasking an arrhythmia: high heart rate, elevated body temperature, and elevated acid in the blood.

Now the team has dug deeper and discovered that some of these physiological changes accompanying exercise, particularly elevated body temperature and elevated heart rate, might also decrease the ability of Ranolazine to maintain a healthy heart rhythm during exercise.

Related Stories

Ranolazine is a second-line therapeutic agent prescribed for angina pectoris, for which chest pain is the main symptom. It works to improve blood flow to help the heart work more effectively and also has been effective in treating those with some inherited arrhythmias.

Knowing that external triggers can affect drug-channel interaction, Ruben's team was keen to test Ranolazine's efficacy under various physiological states.

They discovered that increased body temperature and heart rate reduce the potential effectiveness of Ranolazine to exert its anti-arrhythmic effects in one of the most common forms of inherited arrhythmia.

Ruben advises physicians to caution patients who take Ranolazine for this form of inherited arrhythmia (and perhaps others yet to be tested) that it may work well while the patient is resting, but could lose its effectiveness during exercise. "This is important because exercise can trigger a catastrophic arrhythmia in these patients, and Ranolazine could not be expected to control the arrhythmia in those patients during exercise," says Ruben.

Source:

https://www.sfu.ca/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Waist to hip ratio predicts heart attack risks among women
Anxiety disorders can have protective effect after a heart attack
Getting influenza vaccine linked to 50% drop in risk of death for heart failure patients
Researchers develop method to make adult cardiomyocytes divide and repair damaged hearts
Inflammatory bowel disease linked to elevated risk of heart attack
Study finds Ramadan fasting to be safe for heart failure patients
Heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction have better survival outcomes, study shows
Dramatic swings in temperature linked to significantly more heart attacks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
University Hospitals study suggests strong connection between IBD and heart attacks