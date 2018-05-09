Lehigh University to present telehealth symposium featuring federal initiatives and state policy

May 9, 2018

Lehigh University presents its 2018 Healthcare Systems Engineering Symposium on May 24, 2018 featuring federal initiatives, state policy and current implementations on telehealth.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) defines telehealth as the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient and professional health-related education, public health and health administration.

The symposium is sponsored by Lehigh's Healthcare Systems Engineering (HSE) program -- a part of its Industrial and Systems Engineering department -- in collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Business Coalition on Healthcare and the Lehigh Healthcare Alliance.

The symposium begins 1:30 pm Thursday, May 24, 2018 in the Wood Dining Room, Iacocca Hall, at Lehigh's Mountaintop campus.

Karen S. Rheuban, MD, co-founder of the Center for Telehealth at the University of Virginia Health System, will give the keynote, and industry professionals and leaders will follow with an afternoon of education, ideas and panel discussions. A networking reception with light fare and beverages will close the event.

Lehigh's Professional Master's (M. Eng.) degree program in healthcare systems engineering is designed to provide innovative thinkers with the skills and perspective required to lead health and healthcare organizations in improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

"HSE graduates can walk into a healthcare organization with a leg up on traditional candidates," says HSE director and professor of practice Ana Alexandrescu '10 '12G. "They know the vocabulary and infrastructure of healthcare management while possessing deep engineering skills required to make lasting impact."

Lehigh's HSE program maintains close relationships with major hospitals, home-healthcare agencies, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and government agencies that help focus its activities on hot-button industry issues such the current symposium topic of telehealth.

The symposium is free; the registration deadline is Thursday, May 17.

Source:

https://www1.lehigh.edu/

