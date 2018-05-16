Airthinx IAQ Device receives Top Product of the Year Award

Airthinx, Inc., a provider of smart sensor air quality (IAQ) technology for healthy indoor spaces, today announced that the signature Airthinx IAQ Device received a Top Product of the Year Award from the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Awards.

The Airthinx IAQ device delivers a continuous, accurate, & precise indoor air quality monitoring solution for infrastructures, resulting in never before seen quantitative information and analytics that optimize decision making for professionals and anyone concerned with their health. Each wireless cloud connected smart device monitors key indicators of air quality in real-time utilizing 9 built in sensors that measure PM 1 , PM 2.5 , PM 10 , CO 2 , CH 2 O, VOCs, Temperature, Humidity, & Pressure. This ensures the safest environment & most energy efficient use of systems with access to data anytime anywhere for building managers, employees, and residents via a mobile phone or on the web.

Dr. Vasileios Nasis, founder of Netronix Inc., the Internet of Things platform that powers up the Airthinx, shares his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be part of the sustainable building movement and honored by the recognition. It is one thing to come up with an idea, and it's even more awesome to execute it. Netronix creates the opportunity for developers & OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to come up with their own IoT solution in any vertical market. The example set by Airthinx changes the entire landscape of environmental monitoring. What was once unknown can be known, allowing people to see the air they breathe with a professional instrument, not a gadget. In less than a year since entering the market, the response by users has been overwhelming. The next step is going to be significant in years to come, especially in terms of public health."

The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits to increase the bottom line. "This is a pretty amazing new product," said Tim Hermes, VP & Group Publisher of Business Sector Media. "I saw it first-hand several months ago, and knew that its monitoring capability, functionality and ease-of-implementation could really make it stand out in our Awards program."

Scores were determined by a panel of independent judges headed by Peter Bussey of LNS Research and also included judges from: Ball Aerospace, Best Buy, Black Ink Consulting, BSI Group, CANDA, Caesars, Consultant Ben Larkey, Harbec, Kellogg, Marriott, Miller Coors, Nike, Novartis, Sears Holdings Corporation, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Sustridge, Tesla, Wellborn Cabinet, and Vincit Group.

"With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar for the level of product or project to qualify for an award," says Hermes. "Those who entered needed to bring their A-game to get even a sniff of award-nirvana. And they delivered."