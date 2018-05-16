Clinical study shows promising results of Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution in healing chronic wounds

APR Applied Pharma Research sa (APR), the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, today announces the publication in "Advances in skin & wound care" (April 2018) of the results of a clinical pilot study on the efficacy and tolerability of Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), a sprayable Active Cleanser with ancillary antimicrobial activity developed for acute and chronic wound management.

Results suggest how Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), thanks to its synergic and distinctive physico-chemical properties, could play a key role in the management of chronic wounds as it promotes effectively wound rebooting by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process and favoring an optimized lesion closure.

The pilot study was conducted with a prospective, single-arm design by Prof. Robert Strohal in Austria and engaged 30 patients with critically colonized or locally infected chronic leg ulcers of any origin. Along the study, Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) was applied on each leg ulcer at every dress change for 35 days together with a nonadherent gauze and a multi-purpose absorbent dressing.

By the end of the study period, treatment with Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) led to the full healing of 37% of the chronic wounds as well as to a significant decrease in wound size (P<.001). Moreover, thanks to Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) active cleansing properties, wound-associated infections were eliminated, together with a reduction in pH values and local bioburden covering the wound, whilst no reinfection of any examined wounds was observed during the study.

Based on the pilot study, it can be postulated that the application of Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) contributes to normalize the pH value of chronic wounds and influence positively biochemical reactions pivotal for rebooting physiological healing process.

Data also confirm Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) favorable safety and tolerability profile, especially relevant in chronic wounds, with no adverse events reported over the study duration, high levels of pain relief and comfort at application as well as wound-associated pain reduction.

Due to demographic changes in developed countries, chronic wound healing represents an emerging healthcare issue both from a clinical and social perspective: health care professionals agree that traditional therapeutic alternatives do not satisfactorily address the complex clinical picture.

According to a new market research, the Global Wound Cleanser Product market is anticipated to grow, from $1504.7 million in 2016 to $2171.4 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%

"Nexodyn could fill the gap with the current demand from health care professionals and patients for a treatment option able to address the wound healing complexity" says Giorgio Reiner, Corporate R&D Director at APR - "as it offers the possibility to actively cleanse the wound, thus creating the ideal conditions for wound rebooting".

As a science driven developer, APR is committed to provide a growing body of clinical evidence to further delineate Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) safety and efficacy profile as a wound rebooter.