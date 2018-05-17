Tradeshow Talks with E-Vision at Health GB 2018

Tradeshow Talks with E-Vision Booth 1.B20

Why are you attending Health GB 2018?

The UK market is a new market for us. We already export to Europe, but soon the UK will be out of the European Union, so we see it as a new market.

We want to promote our products in the UK and Health GB is a way for us to do that. We are striving to promote our products and our brand here and develop relationships with some distributors.

Which product are you highlighting today?

The product shown here is the Mobile CT. We are the only manufacturer of this product in China. The traditional CT scanner needs to be put in a shielding room and is fixed there. With the Mobile CT, we can move it around easily, so it’s more convenient for patients and can save a lot of time for healthcare professionals.

Who are you looking to connect with at this year’s event?

We are hoping to meet distributors who can help us expand into the UK market.