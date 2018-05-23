Perceived socioeconomic status can influence aging attitudes

May 23, 2018

A recent study finds that how older adults perceive their socioeconomic status influences how old they feel and their attitudes toward aging. Specifically, the lower people deem their relative socioeconomic status, the worse they feel about growing older.

"We're not talking about actual socioeconomic status, but about how people feel their socioeconomic status compares to others in their community," says Shevaun Neupert, an associate professor of psychology at North Carolina State University and co-author of a paper on the work.

"So, someone could be successful and affluent, but if they feel less successful and affluent than their peers, they are more likely to feel older and have more negative attitudes regarding aging," Neupert says.

Related Stories

"This is important because negative attitudes about aging, and how old we feel, determine how we respond to stress and can affect quality of life - and health - in a meaningful way."

For this study, researchers conducted an online survey of 296 adults over the age of 60 from across the United States. Study participants were asked a series of questions to assess their socioeconomic status, how they felt that status compared to others in their community, and their attitudes and experiences related to aging.

The researchers found that actual socioeconomic status, education and income, did not correspond to changes in aging attitudes. But the way people perceived their status relative to their community made a significant difference.

"We found that the effect was linear," Neupert says. "The higher one's perceived relative socioeconomic status, the younger people felt and the better their attitudes about aging; the lower one's perceived status, the older people felt and the worse they felt about aging. We found this effect regardless of age, physical health, sex or race.

"In short, the urge to 'keep up with the Joneses' appears to have real consequences as we grow older," Neupert says.

Source:

https://news.ncsu.edu/2018/05/socioeconomic-status-age-2018/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore neuro-psychological mechanisms behind existential threats
Babies know more than we think they do find researchers
Sexting among teenagers on the rise and cause for concern
Dim light may affect your ability to learn and remember, suggests new study
Optical illusion called “curvature blindness” – The science behind it
Teenagers becoming more responsible, or more lazy, or more boring !
Jotting down tasks may ease falling asleep, study says
Suicidal individuals could be identified using brain scans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Facebook detox for reduced stress and increased happiness