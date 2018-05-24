Psychologists show that depression accelerates brain aging

By May 24, 2018

A new study from the University of Sussex has revealed an association between depression and faster brain aging.

Credit: Andrii Vodolazhskyi/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have previously shown that the risk of dementia in later life is higher among people with depression or anxiety, but this is the first study to show the negative effect of depression on overall cognitive function in the general population.

As reported in the journal Psychological Medicine, psychologists performed a systematic review of 34 longitudinal studies and assessed evidence available for 71,000 people, including individuals who had symptoms of depression and those diagnosed with clinical depression.

Related Stories

The study assessed the rate of decline in overall cognitive function (encompassing memory loss, information processing speed and executive function) in older adults.

The researchers found that among individuals with depression, there was a greater decline in cognitive function during older adulthood, compared with people who did not have the condition.

Given the long pre-clinical period before dementia is typically diagnosed, the finding is significant for early interventions, since there is currently no cure for the disease.

Lead authors Darya Gaysina and Amber John are calling for greater awareness of how important it is to support mental health to protect brain health in older age.

This study is of great importance - our populations are ageing at a rapid rate and the number of people living with decreasing cognitive abilities and dementia is expected to grow substantially over the next thirty years.”

Darya Gaysina, Lead Author

She adds that the findings should provide the government with yet more reason to take mental health issues seriously and to ensure that health provisions are properly resourced.

We need to protect the mental wellbeing of our older adults and to provide robust support services to those experiencing depression and anxiety in order to safeguard brain function in later life."

Darya Gaysina, Lead Author

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/uos-dsu052318.php

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain abnormality linked to general risk for mental illness
National trial shows how high-tech strategies may change the field of mental health
Princeton researchers create and share detailed maps of over thousand neurons
Brain stimulation shows promise in treating obesity by reducing food cravings
Mayo discovery could enable development of personalized ovarian, brain cancer treatments
Scientists identify new inherited neurodevelopmental disease
UC San Diego scientists discover gene that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases
Sleep deprivation study to pinpoint brain processes causing poor decision-making

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New AI software accurately identifies commonest cause of stroke and dementia