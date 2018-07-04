Improving quality of diet may play important role in protecting against AMD

July 4, 2018

An analysis of recent high-quality research reveals that diet may affect individuals' risks related to the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings are published in Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology.

The systematic review included the analysis of 18 high-quality studies. Adherence to a Mediterranean diet was linked with a decreased risk of AMD progression. An Oriental diet pattern (with higher intake of vegetables, legumes, fruit, whole grains, tomatoes, and seafood) had decreased association with AMD prevalence, whereas a Western diet pattern (with higher intake of red meat, processed meat, high-fat dairy products, fried potatoes, refined grains and eggs) had increased association with AMD prevalence.

Related Stories

High consumption of vegetables rich in carotenoids and fatty fish containing omega-3 fatty acids was beneficial for those at risk of AMD. High glycaemic index diets and alcohol consumption of greater than two drinks a day had increased association with AMD.

"Improving the quality of the diet, increasing the intake of foods that contain the nutrients required by the retina. and avoiding foods that induce oxidative damage will play an important role in protecting against AMD," said lead author Naoko Chapman, of the University of Auckland, in New Zealand.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/all-corporate-news/healthy-diet-may-lower-eye-disease-risk

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New study shows health impacts of eating plant-based diet
NJEM retracts landmark Mediterranean diet study
Newly developed model of retina can predict outcome of perturbation with high precision
Researchers track connections between retinal neurons and the brain
Adolescents who consume high-saturated fat diet may have harder time coping with stress as adults
EyeSouth announces strategic partnership with South Georgia / North Florida Eye Partners
Eye could be a surrogate for brain degeneration like AD
New robotic system can diagnose neurodegenerative diseases through eye movements

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New studies on fat cell filling, history of biochemistry, and ketogenic diet