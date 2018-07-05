Scientists discover potential new drug to treat two life-threatening tropical diseases

July 5, 2018

Derived from nature, a potential new drug to treat two life-threatening tropical diseases has been discovered as a result of collaboration between two Welsh universities.

The team of researchers, led by Professor Andrew Westwell from Cardiff University, has successfully created a drug compound, from the goji berry plant, that is active against the parasites that cause schistosomiasis and fascioliasis.

Although not widely known, schistosomiasis is the most devastating human parasitic disease after malaria, with approximately 600 million people currently affected, and causing approximately 300,000 deaths per year. Likewise, 17 million people are currently infected with fascioliasis, with figures set to increase.

Related Stories

Schistosomiasis is caused by a waterborne parasite, while fascioliasis is caused by a foodborne parasite. Both of these neglected diseases are treated with a single drug, which is widely administered to the population where these diseases are most prevalent. However, this type of single treatment often leads to drug resistance, which is now the case for many people at risk of contracting these diseases.

As a result, a team of researchers at Cardiff University joined forces with Aberystwyth University's Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences, led by Professor Karl Hoffmann, in a collaboration to find a new drug treatment.

Speaking of the research, Professor Westwell from Cardiff University's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, said: "Discovering a potential new treatment for two such prevalent diseases is an exciting find and we hope that this research will lead to major health benefits for some of the world's poorest people who are at risk of contracting Schistosomiasis and Fascioliasis."

Source:

http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/news/view/1221949-potential-new-drug-for-two-life-threatening-diseases

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Improving the quality of biomedical research samples
Novel compound as effective as FDA-approved antibiotics for treating deadly infections
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Researchers discover drug compound that inhibits movement of cancer cells
Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children
Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
Researchers develop reliable DNA barcodes for biomedical research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research shows link between higher serum vitamin D levels and lower cholesterol in children