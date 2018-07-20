Study uncovers molecular key for delaying progression of multiple sclerosis

July 20, 2018

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks and destroys a structure known as the "myelin sheath", whose integrity is indispensable for the brain and spinal cord to function properly.

Current treatment of Multiple Sclerosis is based on modulating the activity of the immune system or preventing its cells from accessing the central nervous system and damaging it. These therapies are effective in the early phases of the disease, but they do not prevent its advance and the progressive functional deterioration.

During the progressive phase of the disease it is the microglial cells in the brain that are the main cause of the chronic inflammation responsible for the neurological deterioration. These microglial cells are the brain's sentries and react when faced with any damage or infection in it. This reaction, which is in principle beneficial, becomes harmful when it is prolonged over time, leading to chronic inflammation, and aggravates the disease and encourages its progression.

Related Stories

In the work just published it was possible to identify a receptor known as P2X4 present in the microglial cells that increases their anti-inflammatory potential in order to reduce the damage in Multiple Sclerosis and, above all, encourage the body's own repair responses.

This experimental development was conducted using animal models of this disease, thanks to which it was possible to discover that the drugs that activate this receptor improve the symptoms during the chronic phase of the disease when furthering the repair of the nervous tissue.

As Dr María Domercq of the UPV/EHU's Department of Neurosciences and who works at the ACHUCARRO centre for research in Leioa (Basque Country) pointed out, "We are witnessing a discovery that is opening up a new channel of pharmacological development for the treatment of the progressive phase of Multiple Sclerosis, and with it we want to open a new door on improving the life quality of people who suffer Multiple Sclerosis".

Source:

https://www.ehu.eus/en/-/molekula-gako-bat-aurkitu-dute-esklerosi-anizkoitzaren-progresioa-atzeratzeko

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover new mechanism controlling multiple sclerosis risk
New approaches for treating cognitive and behavioral problems in individuals with MS
New study documents symptoms of people before they acquire multiple sclerosis
Exposure to toxin found in sheep may be linked to development of MS
FDA approves new drug to treat MS in pediatric patients
Study: Lenabasum has acceptable safety and tolerability in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis
Skin cream containing rapamycin reduces TSC-related facial tumors
MS patients who feel stigmatized more likely to suffer from depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Celgene announces regulatory information about investigational compound for relapsing multiple sclerosis