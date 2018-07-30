Bayshore Medical Center now offers Y-90 radioembolization to treat liver tumors without surgery

July 30, 2018

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center now offers Y-90 radioembolization, an advanced and minimally invasive method to treat liver tumors without surgery. This procedure is used to treat patients who are not surgical candidates, but who have primary liver cancer or metastatic colon cancer. By directly targeting the tumor, Y-90 radioembolization reduces radiation damage to the healthy tissues surrounding tumors.

Y-90 radioembolization is a combination of embolization and radiation therapy, delivering millions of tiny radioactive beads directly to tumors. For individuals with primary liver cancer, an interventional radiologist makes a small needle puncture in the groin, inserts a catheter and guides it through the blood vessels into the hepatic artery, which supplies the liver.

Related Stories

"This procedure is very precise, minimally invasive and can potentially increase a patient's life expectancy," says Peter Doss, M.D., director of Interventional Radiology at Bayshore Medical Center. "This procedure is not a cure, as those undergoing it are very sick. However, it enables us to use a minimally invasive technique to treat an extremely complicated disease, ultimately helping to improve their quality of life."

In addition to delivering radiation directly into the tumor, Y-90 radioembolization therapy safely allows for larger doses to be delivered, more so than with conventional external beam radiotherapies. Patients are discharged within four to six hours following the outpatient procedure and may resume normal activities within two or three days.

"Harnessing new and innovative methods to help our community is very important to us," says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. "This procedure will have tremendous benefit to individuals living with metastatic colon cancer and liver cancer and I am proud that the team at Bayshore Medical Center is now able to offer it to those in need."

Source:

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Negative selection plays major role in cancer evolution
Study demonstrates promise of new imaging method for precise brain cancer diagnostics
Cancerous cells in aggressive childhood brain tumor work together to infiltrate the brain, shows study
New noninvasive technique uses blood test to detect brain tumor biomarkers
New FDA-approved therapy provides better quality of life for patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors
Researchers identify six genes that predispose carriers to develop medulloblastoma
Zebrafish may hold answers to how tumors develop in childhood muscle cancer
Depleted metabolic enzymes contribute to tumor growth in renal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Zika virus can be used for treating aggressive human central nervous system tumors, shows study