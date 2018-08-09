RCSI and Bayer collaborate to improve treatments for people with hemophilia

August 9, 2018

RCSI and Bayer have today announced a research collaboration that aims to improve treatments for people with severe hemophilia. The project will explore new treatments that can be tailored to the severity of each individual's condition in order to safely and effectively promote blood clotting in people with hemophilia.

Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder caused by the lack of a key blood clotting protein, known as factor VIII (FVIII). This results in prolonged bleeding that is difficult to stop unless the condition is recognized and treated. Hemophilia predominantly affects men, with approximately 1 in 4000 males in Ireland affected.

The research study is led by Dr Roger Preston, Lecturer in Vascular Biology at the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology and Department of Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, RCSI and is funded by a Special Project Award of €200,000 from Bayer. The award was made under the Bayer Hemophilia Awards Program, a prestigious international award program that supports basic and clinical research in hemophilia. The program seeks to support the development of the next generation of care and treatment options for people with hemophilia worldwide.

Individuals with severe hemophilia A are at an increased risk of bleeding as they possess factor VIII levels of <1% of that observed in individuals without hemophilia. This is normally treated by regular administration of 'replacement' factor VIII.

Dr Roger Preston said: "The aim of our study is to engineer new therapeutics with clotting properties that can be 'tuned' to match the needs of each person being treated. We hope to develop treatments that can promote blood clotting with increased precision in order to improve the quality of life for people with hemophilia and other individuals at increased risk of bleeding".

RCSI CEO, Professor Cathal Kelly said: "RCSI is delighted to announce this collaboration between Dr Preston and Bayer. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration between academia and industry can help improve the health of people with hemophilia through the high quality, impactful scientific research taking place at the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology here at RCSI."

"Since its establishment 15 years ago, the ultimate goal of Bayer Hemophilia Awards Program (BHAP) has been to support research that has the potential to have a significant impact on our understanding of hemophilia and bleeding disorders," said Dr Tristan Cooper, Bayer Ltd. Medical Director. "BHAP continues to be a tangible reflection of Bayer's ongoing commitment to research and advancing scientific knowledge that improves patient care. We are proud to recognize and award Dr Preston for his expertise and commitment in his field."

Dr. Preston was previously awarded an Early Career Investigator Award from Bayer in 2014 and this new project will build on his initial research in this field.

http://www.rcsi.ie/index.jsp?p=100&n=110&a=11584

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

