Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust to roll out Allscripts' EPR

The trust, which already uses the Allscripts patient administration system, will roll-out the Allscripts Sunrise clinical suite to create a full EPR and prepare for closer working with other trusts in the Kent healthcare community

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust has chosen Allscripts to deliver an electronic patient record and help it achieve its digital ambitions over the next ten years.

The trust, which runs two major hospitals and is a regional Cancer Center, already uses the Allscripts patient administration system, following a go-live in October last year. It will now roll-out the Sunrise clinical suite in a phased deployment that is likely to start next autumn.

Chief executive Miles Scott, who took up the leadership of the trust in January, said:

My ambition for the trust is to deliver outstanding staff and patient experience. Sunrise will support that by giving clinicians the information they need to deliver excellent patient care. At the same time, investment in digital solutions will give us the data we need to respond to the demand and financial pressures we are facing."

Director of IT, Michael Beckett said the trust’s deployment of the Allscripts PAS made Sunrise a “natural progression” for the organization.

He also said it was confident that Allscripts could support the trust’s objectives and digital ambitions, over the lifetime of the contract. “This trust cannot meet its objectives using a best of breed solution. We need a single EPR to support users, and Allscripts is the best fit for us.”

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells is committed to rolling out a full EPR, including order communications and test results, e-prescribing, clinical documents, and Sunrise Mobile Care. It will deploy Sunrise Emergency Care in its A&E department, and Sunrise Surgical Care in theaters.

Jim MacDonald, CCIO said clinicians had been fully involved in reviewing the clinical suite, and had been impressed by the way it captured and displayed data.

“At the moment, clinicians move between paper and IT systems to find the information they need,” he said. “Having the right information, in the right place, at the right time, will enable us to improve our working processes and patient care.”

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells’ decision to go with Sunrise should also support closer working between health and care organizations in Kent.

Neighboring East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust is an Allscripts PAS and Sunrise customer, having signed up for Sunrise in December 2016. Nearby Medway NHS Foundation Trust is an Allscripts PAS customer.

Steve Brain, vice president and UK managing director of Allscripts, said: