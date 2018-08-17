Hologic’s Cynosure division partners with Porter Instrument to distribute nitrous oxide and oxygen system

August 17, 2018

Cynosure is the first medical aesthetic manufacturer offering enhanced patient experiences powered by Nitronox analgesia systems

Hologic, Inc. today announced completion of an agreement between its Cynosure division and Porter Instrument, a business unit of Parker Hannifin Corporation, for distribution rights in the United States and Canada to Porter Instrument’s nitrous oxide and oxygen system, Nitronox. Cynosure is the first medical aesthetic manufacturer to offer a nitrous oxide and oxygen system to its customers.

Nitronox is a self-administered nitrous oxide and oxygen delivery system providing a fast-acting inhaled analgesic that helps patients manage potential discomfort and anxiety while remaining alert and conscious during their aesthetic procedures. Nitrous oxide and oxygen have been used safely and effectively for more than 100 years for pain management. More recently, Nitronox devices’ non-invasive delivery system has developed a strong track record in labor and delivery as well as in outpatient medical settings.

“We are very excited to partner Porter Instrument’s longstanding leadership and innovation in the nitrous oxide category with our market-leading medical aesthetics offerings,” said Kevin Thornal, Hologic’s Division President, Cynosure. “This agreement allows us to provide our existing and future customers a distinct competitive advantage: an unparalleled, more comfortable patient experience.”

Commenting on the agreement, Jay Reidy, General Manager of Parker's Precision Fluidics Division - Porter Instrument business, said:

We are excited to partner with Cynosure, a leader within the medical aesthetic market. Our gas delivery products provide an ideal solution for pain management and patient anxiety during various procedures. Combined with the strength of Cynosure's commercial and service teams, this will be a winning combination for both physicians and patients."

Hologic anticipates that Nitronox will be used to complement hair removal, tattoo removal, body contouring and skin revitalization procedures.

https://www.hologic.com

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
