Researchers find long-term structural, functional brain abnormalities in individuals with AUDs

August 17, 2018

Alcohol use disorders (AUDs) are known to adversely impact brain structure and function. Although recovery of brain morphology and function has been reported following abstinence from long-term alcohol use, some structural (e.g., brain area volumes and connections) and functional (e.g., cognitive) abnormalities due to long-term effects of AUDs may persist even after abstinence from alcohol. To further our understanding, scientists assessed the consequences of long-term alcohol use on brain circuitry, structural impairment patterns, and the impact of these impairments on cognitive function among individuals with AUDs who were abstinent.

Related Stories

The scientists examined differences in volumes of brain areas, microstructural integrity of brain tissues, and performance on neuropsychological tests of 60 individuals: 30 individuals with AUDs who were abstinent and 30 healthy individuals without AUDs for comparison.

Despite their abstinence, compared to the healthy comparison group, the AUD group had poorer problem-solving ability, visuospatial memory span, and working memory, as well as smaller mass volumes in three prefrontal cortical areas (i.e., those involved in functions required to execute a task) and hippocampal areas (those involved in memory), and less microstructural integrity in nine white matter regions (connections among brain areas) and in left thalamus (which is involved in information relay). Smaller structural brain volumes and microstructural tissue abnormalities were related to impairments in visuospatial memory (i.e., memory of visually represented spatial relationships of objects)and problem-solving ability among individuals with AUDs. These findings thus demonstrate several persistent long-term structural and functional brain abnormalities in individuals with AUDs, and a relationship between specific structural brain and specific cognitive function abnormalities even after abstinence.

Source:

http://www.rsoa.org

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research shows link between high blood levels of omega-3s and better brain function in children
Powerful psychedelic compound can model near-death experiences in the brain
Duke researchers track missing T-cells in glioblastoma patients
Why patients with brain markers for Alzheimer's never develop the condition
Simple intervention during routine care reduces alcohol consumption in men with HIV
Rethinking fundamental rule of stroke care: 'Time is brain!'
Distinct origin of ADHD identified In children with history of traumatic brain injury
Scientists explore ways for drug therapies to reach deadly brain tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study compares genetic and neural contributions to ADHD in children with or without TBI