UK’s leading sight loss charity invites applications from brightest minds in ophthalmic research

Fight for Sight, the UK’s leading sight loss charity, has announced that the Project Grants Awards and the recently established Primer Fellowship call is now open for applications.

The charity will provide funding of up to £60,000 for two individuals to undertake vision related research for one year. One of the Fellowships is funded in collaboration with The Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

The Fellowships were established in order to fund trainee ophthalmologists at an early stage in their career. The charity is calling upon the brightest minds among eye health professionals to undertake ophthalmic and vision research. The aim of the Fellowship is to help equip those who wish to embark on research fellowships in the future, leading to better and more impactful research.

Dr Marianne Coleman, a previous Primer Fellowship recipient from The University of Surrey who is using the funding to determine whether binocular vision and pupil response testing should be included in dementia-friendly eye-testing guidelines said:

My application was ambitious because Fight for Sight are not afraid to fund ideas that break new ground. I feel very fortunate to receive this early career researcher funding to grow my existing research skills, develop new ones, and gain experience as a Chief Investigator managing and developing my own research project. I am working hard to make sure I deliver a successful project that will, in the future, benefit people living with dementia and those who are caring for them. If you're an early career researcher and thinking of applying, do - the benefits are huge!"

Additionally, the charity is also calling for applications for their annual Project Grants Award which offers up to £170,000 for three years for clinical and non-clinical research scientists to undertake research in all fields of ophthalmic and vision research.

Fight for Sight is partnering with Alzheimer’s Research UK to co-fund research addressing dementia and visual impairment. The Fight for Sight / Birdshot Uveitis Society Project Grant particularly encourages projects investigating disease activity and biomarkers.

Dr Neil Ebenezer, Director of Research, Policy and Innovation at Fight for Sight, said: