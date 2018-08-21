Study reveals RNA editing regulator involved in cancer development

Researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore have discovered a bidirectional regulator of adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) RNA editing that could serve as a new cancer drug target.

Image Credit: Nikolay Chaban / Shutterstock

The study, which was recently published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, found that a protein called DHX9 serves as a bidirectional regulator of this type of RNA editing in cancer cells.

A-to-I RNA editing alters RNAs in a way that changes how genes are read and proteins produced in cells.

Dysregulation of this editing has been associated with various forms of cancer and with neurological disorders. However, scientists still do not understand the factors involved in the regulation of A-to-I RNA editing.

Now, lead author Polly Chen and colleagues have shed light on how the involvement of DHX9 in A-to-I RNA editing may contribute to the development of cancer.

A-to-I RNA editing is performed by two proteins called ADAR1 and ADAR2.

By studying cancer cells taken from 11 different types of cancer, Chen and team were able to show that cancer cells expressed more DHX9 than healthy cells and that this protein may contribute to the development of cancer by interacting with the ADAR proteins to alter A-to-I RNA editing.

The team found that DHX9 increases the A-to-I RNA editing carried out by ADAR1 and decreases the editing carried out by ADAR2, thereby serving as a bidirectional regulator of this editing process in cancer cells.

The DHX9 protein, which is essential to the survival of cancer cells, could therefore offer a promising new candidate for the development of new cancer therapies.