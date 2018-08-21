Study reveals RNA editing regulator involved in cancer development

By August 21, 2018

Researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore have discovered a bidirectional regulator of adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) RNA editing that could serve as a new cancer drug target.

Microscope shining fluorescent light on 96-well plate containing cellsImage Credit: Nikolay Chaban / Shutterstock

The study, which was recently published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, found that a protein called DHX9 serves as a bidirectional regulator of this type of RNA editing in cancer cells.

A-to-I RNA editing alters RNAs in a way that changes how genes are read and proteins produced in cells.

Dysregulation of this editing has been associated with various forms of cancer and with neurological disorders. However, scientists still do not understand the factors involved in the regulation of A-to-I RNA editing.

Now, lead author Polly Chen and colleagues have shed light on how the involvement of DHX9 in A-to-I RNA editing may contribute to the development of cancer.

A-to-I RNA editing is performed by two proteins called ADAR1 and ADAR2.

By studying cancer cells taken from 11 different types of cancer, Chen and team were able to show that cancer cells expressed more DHX9 than healthy cells and that this protein may contribute to the development of cancer by interacting with the ADAR proteins to alter A-to-I RNA editing.

The team found that DHX9 increases the A-to-I RNA editing carried out by ADAR1 and decreases the editing carried out by ADAR2, thereby serving as a bidirectional regulator of this editing process in cancer cells.

The DHX9 protein, which is essential to the survival of cancer cells, could therefore offer a promising new candidate for the development of new cancer therapies.

This is the first time a bidirectional regulator of A-to-I RNA editing in human has been uncovered. With this new knowledge, we can now look into how they can intervene the interactions between DHX9 and ADAR proteins in order to stop cancer-driven processes mediated by RNA editing in the cell.”

Poly Chen, Lead Researcher

Source:

https://www.alphagalileo.org/en-gb/Item-Display/ItemId/167268?returnurl=https://www.alphagalileo.org/en-gb/Item-Display/ItemId/167268

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Proteomics | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cruciferous vegetables found to protect against colon cancer in mice
Biomarker predicts kidney cancer risk years before diagnosis
Innovative platform developed to destroy cancer cells
E-cigarettes can damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer, say researchers
Researchers identify way to grow immune cells at large scale for preventing cancer reoccurrence
Scientists identify mutational signatures in ovarian cancer
Brain tumors trap immune cells needed to fight cancer in the bone marrow, finds research
“Zombie gene” protects elephants from cancer finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »