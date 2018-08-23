Researchers complete testing a new drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Aug 23 2018

An international research group led by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin has completed testing a new drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis. The drug is effective in patients with moderate to severe forms of the disease who have shown an inadequate response to conventional disease modifying drugs. Results from this research have been published in The Lancet.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful inflammatory condition affecting the joints and tendons, which is typically characterized by periods of increased disease activity. Prof. Dr. Gerd-Rüdiger Burmester, Head of Charité's Medical Department, Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, conducted a study to assess the efficacy of upadacitinib in patients with an inadequate response to 'conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs'. Upadacitinib is a selective inhibitor of the enzyme Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) and has been shown to be efficacious in this patient group in earlier phase II clinical trials. By inhibiting JAK1, upadacitinib disrupts an important signaling pathway that is responsible for triggering inflammatory responses.

Related Stories

In the phase III study presented, patients treated with upadacitinib showed significant improvements in joint swelling when compared to patients receiving placebo. Patients also experienced less pain and showed improvements in joint function. Prof. Burmester is very pleased to see this new tablet-based treatment produce such significant improvements in clinical symptoms. "Our results prove that JAK inhibitors represent an effective treatment alternative in patients with long-term conditions who do not respond adequately to conventional drugs, and in those for whom biologics are not a good treatment option. JAK inhibitors could help these patients achieve a quick response to treatment, allowing them to gain control over their illness. The trial sponsor AbbVie is currently in the process of collating all trial results and submitting them to the European and US regulatory authorities for review."

Source:

https://www.charite.de/en/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Early, intensive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis has long-term benefits
Vitamin D supplementation could significantly improve quality of life for RA patients
SetPoint announces positive long-term results of bioelectronic medicine to treat rheumatoid arthritis
New TSPO-targeted PET imaging more fully evaluates extent of rheumatoid arthritis
Study: Rare lymphoid cells play key role in development of inflammatory arthritis
Study: Rheumatoid Arthritis patients with depression have increased risk of disease flare
Engineers develop algorithm to monitor joints of patients with arthritis
New study examines how the brain plays role in rheumatoid arthritis inflammation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover gene that predicts arthritis severity