New bioprinting method creates tubular structures that mimic vessels, ducts in the body

Aug 25 2018

A team of Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers have developed a way to bioprint tubular structures that better mimic native vessels and ducts in the body. The 3-D bioprinting technique allows fine-tuning of the printed tissues' properties, such as number of layers and ability to transport nutrients. These more complex tissues offer potentially viable replacements for damaged tissue. The team describes its new approach and results in a paper published on Aug. 23 in Advanced Materials.

"The vessels in the body are not uniform," said Yu Shrike Zhang, PhD, senior author on the study and an associate bioengineer in BWH's Department of Medicine. "This bioprinting method generates complex tubular structures that mimic those in the human system with higher fidelity than previous techniques."

Related Stories

Many disorders damage tubular tissues: arteritis, atherosclerosis and thrombosis damage blood vessels, while urothelial tissue can suffer inflammatory lesions and deleterious congenital anomalies.

To make the 3D bioprinter's "ink," the researchers mixed the human cells with a hydrogel, a flexible structure composed of hydrophilic polymers. They optimized the chemistry of the hydrogel to allow the human cells to proliferate, or "seed," throughout the mixture.

Next, they filled the cartridge of a 3D bioprinter with this bio-ink. They fitted the bioprinter with a custom nozzle that would allow them to continuously print tubular structures with up to three layers. Once the tubes were printed, the researchers demonstrated their ability to transport nutrients by perfusing fluids.

The researchers found that they could print tissues mimicking both vascular tissue and urothelial tissue. They mixed human urothelial and bladder smooth muscle cells with the hydrogel to form the urothelial tissue. To print the vascular tissue, they used a mixture of human endothelial cells, smooth muscle cells and the hydrogel.

The printed tubes had varying sizes, thicknesses and properties. According to Zhang, structural complexity of bioprinted tissue is critical to its viability as a replacement for native tissue. That's because natural tissues are complex. For instance, blood vessels are comprised of multiple layers, which in turn are made up of various cell types.

The team plans to continue preclinical studies to optimize the bio-ink composition and 3D-printing parameters before testing for safety and effectiveness.

"We're currently optimizing the parameters and biomaterial even further," said Zhang. "Our goal is to create tubular structures with enough mechanical stability to sustain themselves in the body."

Source:

https://www.brighamandwomens.org/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Temple University Hospital becomes the first in U.S. to perform BLVR using Zephyr valve
Oxidative Stress Hampers Blood Vessel Dilation in Men
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Simple score helps predict which hospitalized heart attack patients are at high risk of readmissions
Scientists create universal blood type using enzymes from gut bacteria
HSS takes young patients with physical challenges on a surfing trip
Areas with high density of alcohol outlets have more hospital admission rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration