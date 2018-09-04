Dopamine receptor study opens door to targeted treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders

Sep 4 2018

New work from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons sheds light on how dopamine receptors signal within cells, opening the door for more targeted--and more tolerable--therapeutics to treat an array of neuropsychiatric disorders.

The study's findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The central nervous system's dopamine receptors play a critical role in a variety of neural processes, including motor control, learning and memory, and reward. The focus of this study, the dopamine D2 receptor (D2R), is an important target in the treatment of disorders such as schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. Drugs used to treat these conditions either block or activate these receptors to address dysfunctional receptor signaling. Antipsychotic drugs that target D2Rs, however, can have many unpleasant side effects, including weight gain, involuntary movements, and decreased motivation.

Scientists know that D2Rs send signals through two main pathways within cells--either by activating G proteins or by G-protein independent arrestin-signaling. Recent studies of opioid receptors--targeted for pain relief--suggest that it may be possible to maintain the therapeutic effects while avoiding negative side effects, such as respiratory depression, by selectively activating the G protein signaling pathway. "We asked whether these signaling pathways might also lead to different behavioral effects at the D2R, and whether this might provide a new approach to improved antipsychotic drugs with fewer side effects," says Dr. Jonathan Javitch, Lieber Professor of Experimental Therapeutics in Psychiatry and professor of pharmacology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Related Stories

In order to determine whether the two pathways regulate different behaviors, the researchers examined mice that were engineered to carry a mutated D2R that only facilitated the arrestin pathway. In these mice, the mutant dopamine receptor restored motor function just as the non-mutant form of the receptor does, indicating that arrestin recruitment can enhance motor function on its own. In contrast, motivation was enhanced only by wild-type D2R. "This finding was quite exciting as it indicates that the activational component of motivation that enhances locomotion is regulated by a different intracellular mechanism than the reward driven directional component," says Dr. Christoph Kellendonk, associate professor of pharmacology (in Psychiatry) at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "For the former, arrestin signaling is sufficient whereas the latter requires activation of G-proteins."

"These results offer the exciting possibility that therapeutic approaches targeting specific D2R-mediated signaling pathways could not only treat psychosis, but also avoid some of the adverse side effects experienced by patients taking the existing, less targeted medications," says Javitch.

Source:

http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bile acids from the gut may offer new treatment for cocaine abuse
Engineering immune cells to develop promising cancer treatment
Study shows link between thinning of the retina and early sign of Parkinson's disease
New study supports motor cortex 'excitability' as cause of restless legs syndrome
Scientists are one step closer to understanding autistic disorders
Social environment influences individuality of mice
Qualification of first Parkinson's biomarker represents major milestone in clinical trials
Modified Nurr1 protein may pave way for new Parkinson's therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease