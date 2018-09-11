Back pain linked with mental health problems and risky behaviors in adolescents

Sep 11 2018

A new study in the Journal of Public Health indicates that adolescents who experience back pain more frequently are also more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and report problems like anxiety and depression.

During adolescence, the prevalence of musculoskeletal pain (pain arising from the bones, joints or muscles) in general, and back pain in particular rises steeply. Although often dismissed as trivial and fleeting, adolescent back pain is responsible for substantial health care use, school absence, and interference with day-to-day activities in some children.

The aim of this study was to determine whether adolescents who experience back pain more often were also more likely to report other health risk indicators, such as alcohol use, smoking, school absenteeism, and depression or anxiety.

Related Stories

Researchers used data collected from approximately 6500 teenagers. The proportion of participants reporting smoking, drinking, and missing school rose incrementally with increasing frequency of pain. For example, 14-15 year olds that experienced pain more than once a week were 2-3 times more likely to have drunk alcohol or smoked in the past month than those who rarely or never had pain. Similarly, students that experienced pain more than once a week were around twice as likely to have missed school in the previous term. The trend with anxiety and depression was less clear, although there was a marked difference between the children who reported no pain, and those who reported frequent pain.

Back pain and unhealthy behaviors not only occur together, but also track into adulthood. This means that they are responsible for current issues, and also have implications for future health. Adolescent back pain may play a role in characterizing poor overall health, and risk of chronic disease throughout life. The researchers involved with the study believe this is of concern because the developing brain may be susceptible to negative influences of toxic substances, and use in early adolescence may increase the risk of substance abuse and mental health problems in later life.

"Findings like this provide an argument that we should be including pain in the broader conversation about adolescent health," said the paper's lead author, Steven Kamper. "Unfortunately our understanding of the causes and impacts pain in this age group is quite limited, the area is badly in need of more research."

Source:

https://global.oup.com/academic/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Experts join hands to fast-track intervention for cancer survivors with pain
Stress gene increases vulnerability to developing chronic pain, study reveals
New study ranks poor mental health as one of costliest forms of sickness for U.S. workers
Study shows tailored mental health services improve wellbeing of emerging adults
Kaia app reduces low back pain by 40%, could save billions for the UK economy
New research shows that neuromuscular changes during pregnancy lead to lower-back pain
Collaborative care models have proven to improve outcomes and access to mental health care
Study shows regular exercise is associated with improved mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study aims to assess whether mental health apps lead to overdiagnosis