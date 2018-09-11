Functional Family Therapy may not be effective in tackling behavioral problems in young people

Sep 11 2018

A long-established treatment used around the world to help troubled young people and their families tackle behavioral problems may not be as effective as its practitioners claim - a new study reveals.

Functional Family Therapy (FFT) is a short-term, evidence-based intervention provided at over 270 sites worldwide - mostly within the US, but also in Belgium, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham recommend that greater examination of FFT is needed, after evaluating 31 existing reviews of research on the treatment's effectiveness in treating young people, aged 10 to 18.

They found that the quality of evidence in reviews was mixed and adversely affected by small sample sizes, no critical appraisal methods and a failure to examine evidence for risk of bias.

Related Stories

Paul Montgomery, Professor of Social Intervention in the University of Birmingham's School of Social Policy, said: "Our overview of FFT illuminates some real areas of concern around this treatment. It appears that in nearly 40 years of existence, there remain a number of unanswered questions about the effectiveness and implementation of FFT.

"FFT is intensive and costly. It may not be advisable to continue using the therapy without re-examining and testing its effects. Many reviews currently available are written by people developing and delivering FFT, demonstrating the need for independent and robust trials."

The study, published in Research on Social Work Practice, reveals that median rates of reoffending with FFT were 28 per cent; as opposed to 57 per cent for usual care. Impact on substance abuse was modest and reducing rates of out-of-home placements was not reported, despite being considered a main outcome of FFT.

Juvenile delinquency represents a major cost in many countries, with the US spending over $5.7 billion annually on incarcerating minors. In the UK, over 42 per cent of minors typically re-offend, up from ten years ago.

Family and youth dysfunction may lead to higher rates of abandonment, higher rates of alcohol and substance use, untreated mental health issues and other negative behaviors. These issues contribute to behavioral disorders resulting in higher likelihood of school drop-out, imprisonment, unemployment and anti-social activities.

FFT is designed to treat the behaviors and acting-out activities that take a toll on youth, families and communities. Additionally, FFT may be used as a re-entry programme for young people being released from institutional settings or at risk for removal from the home.​

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Bruker launches innovative iProbe HRMAS for biomolecular, materials and clinical research
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds
Open-source software creates powerful, accurate simulations for movement research
New 'leadless' pacemakers less likely to cause complications, research finds
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration
Probiotics do not really help says latest research
International research effort yields 'Image-Activated Cell Sorting' technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research: Stretching offers psychological benefits, may help reduce risk of injury