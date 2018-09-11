Kidneys of babies with congenital heart disease tend to be enlarged at birth

Sep 11 2018

The hearts and brains of babies born with congenital heart disease are not the only organs affected by this common medical condition. Surprisingly, their kidneys tend to be enlarged at birth, says Gemma Scholes of the University of Melbourne in Australia, who is lead author of a study in the Springer Nature-branded journal Pediatric Research.

The research is the first of its kind to investigate the renal development of newborn babies with congenital heart disease.

Congenital heart disease encompasses a range of heart defects and is the most common medical condition occurring in newborns, affecting around nine in every 1000 babies born. Congenital heart disease not only causes defects in the heart, but subsequently may also impair the growth of a baby's brain and body in general. This is due to the "brain-sparing phenomenon", in which the body protects the brain at all costs. In fetuses with congenital heart disease, this means that blood flow is prioritized towards the growing brain, having adverse effects on other organs and the general development of the baby.

Scholes and her colleagues started their study with the hypothesis that fetuses with congenital heart disease will have smaller kidneys. To test this they measured the kidney length of 452 newborn babies by looking at ultrasounds taken before children with congenital heart disease were first operated on.

Surprisingly, the results showed that the kidneys of babies with congenital heart disease are significantly enlarged and were on average 4.5 centimeters long. The kidneys of children who have left heart obstruction were consistently larger than normal. Those with cyanotic heart disease (a range of defects that alter the way in which blood flows through the heart and lungs) tended to have either normal or enlarged kidneys.

Related Stories

"It is still unclear what the nature of this size discrepancy is, or how it will influence the future health of the child," says Scholes, who explains that this study is the first study to provide an indication that renal alterations exist at the time of birth.

Even patients who were born small for their gestation age because of the presence of too little amniotic fluid in the placenta had enlarged kidneys. This contrasts with observations that fetal growth restriction due to placental insufficiency or preeclampsia results in smaller kidneys.

The study further showed that the type of congenital abnormality that a baby is born with influences the subsequent size of its kidneys differently. The kidneys of newborns with cyanotic congenital heart disease tended to be smaller than those with left heart obstruction, but still larger than what is considered normal.

Source:

https://www.springer.com/gp/about-springer/media/research-news/all-english-research-news/newborns-with-congenital-heart-disease-have-enlarged-kidneys/16110308

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Powerful antioxidant can lower the risk of second heart attack or stroke
Walking more can lower risk of heart failure in older women, shows study
Researchers reveal effect of high amounts of cholesterol on specific ion channel in heart
Awareness of arrhythmia symptoms to prevent stroke and heart failure
AI outperforms doctors at predicting risk of death in patients with heart disease
Study identifies major differences between exercise-trained heart and failing heart
Free online Heart Age Test reveals likelihood of having a heart attack
Heart attack and stroke prevention efforts need a boost says CDC

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Firefighters who died from cardiac arrest show signs of heart disease at autopsy