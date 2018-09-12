Mitochondrial pathway found to be involved in breast cancer

Sally Robertson, BScSep 12 2018Reviewed by Kate Anderton, BSc

A team of researchers from Hokkaido University in Japan have discovered a molecular pathway that controls the movement of mitochondria within breast cancer cells and influences how invasive the cells are.

MitochondriaImage Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock

The study suggests that blocking the pathway could reduce cancer invasiveness and the cells’ ability to resist treatments.

The pathway the team identified causes mitochondria to move towards the cancer cell edge, which increases cancer invasiveness.

Blocking the pathway caused the mitochondria to aggregate within the center of the cell, where they started to produce excessive amounts of reactive oxygen species (ROS).

Overproduction of ROS is known to lead to apoptosis or programmed cell death.

The adhesion protein integrin present on cell surfaces is also known to increase cancer invasiveness, but the mechanisms underlying this are not fully understood.

To investigate whether there is a link between mitochondrial movement, integrin and ROS production,

Professor Hisataka Sabe and team tagged molecules inside invasive breast cancer cells with fluorescent markers to track mitochondrial movement and ROS production.

Next, they blocked molecules known to be involved in cancer invasiveness.

As reported in the journal Nature Communications, the team identified a pathway that aids the recycling of integrin, as well as the localization of mitochondria.

The accumulation of integrin causes an adhesion complex to form at the cell membrane that triggers mitochondria to move to the cell edge.

Blocking this pathway caused the mitochondria to aggregate near the cell center, thereby reducing the cells’ invasiveness.

The team also directly modified how the mitochondria were distributed and found that mitochondrial aggregation led to excessive ROS production and cell death.

Some cancer treatments such as ionizing radiation increase ROS production within cancer cells, but some of the cells become tolerant of ROS, thereby reducing the anti-cancer effects.

The results of this study suggest that the pathway favoring distribution of mitochondria to the cell edge makes cancer cells more resistant to treatments designed to increase ROS production.

[The study indicates] a novel molecular link between cell movements and mitochondrial dynamics, which appears to be crucial for both the invasive activity and tolerance to reactive oxygen species of highly invasive cancers.

The findings may also lead to novel strategies to improve the efficacy of reactive oxygen species-mediated cancer therapies, such as ionizing radiation.”

Professor Sabe, Lead Researcher

Source:

https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/blog/mitochondria-come-together-to-kill-cancer-cells

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GW researcher receives grant to examine link between liver fluke infection and bile duct cancer
Ground-breaking therapeutic process can destroy bowel cancer cells
Study finds new clues to understand relapse in breast cancer
Study examines unnecessary medicine use in patients with advanced lung cancer
Researchers identify new cancerous cells responsible for acute myeloid leukemia relapse
Research team identifies new therapeutic target for castration-resistant prostate cancer
Major pitfall identified in popular prostate cancer PET imaging method
Cancer, schmancer. In California, coffee is king

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »