Study uses California hospital data to examine trends in law enforcement-inflicted injuries

Sep 17 2018

Bottom Line: An analysis of hospital visits in California shows trends in injuries inflicted by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and how those injuries were associated with the race and ethnicity of individuals they encountered.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Public concern about the use of police force has heightened but not much data are available about the resulting injuries.

What and When: 92,386 hospital visits in California from 2005 to 2015 were identified as resulting from "legal intervention injuries" (defined in injury codes as being inflicted by police or other law enforcement agents in the course of arresting, attempting to arrest, suppressing disturbances, maintaining order or other legal action)

Related Stories

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): All visits with injury codes classified as legal intervention injuries in men ages 14 to 64; the study analyzed trends in injury rates and disparities across racial and ethnic groups.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Renee Y. Hsia, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of California, San Francisco, and coauthors

Results: Rates of injuries inflicted by law enforcement officers increased from 2005 to 2009 but declined through 2015, and black individuals were at greatest risk of these injuries per capita. The proportion of these injuries involving firearms, such as shootings by police, declined. In addition, an increasing proportion of emergency department visits associated with legal intervention injuries were associated with co-occuring behavioral health diagnoses.

Study Limitations: Results could have been affected by changes in hospital coding practices; there could be differences across race and ethnicity in reporting to clinicians that police inflicted the injury; and the study cannot determine in instances where force was used whether it was excessive.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/study-examines-law-enforcement-inflicted-injuries-using-california-hospital-data/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Easy and rapid test for viral infections can cut antibiotic use, hospitalizations
SBPH enhances patient safety with Xenex LightStrike room disinfection robot
Temple University Hospital becomes the first in U.S. to perform BLVR using Zephyr valve
HPI, INTEGRIS and USPI enter into agreement to offer patients more choice, flexibility of care
RxBenefits introduces new tailored and flexible approach to managing hospital pharmacy benefits
Northwestern Memorial Hospital selected as preferred provider of medical care for Emirati patients
Areas with high density of alcohol outlets have more hospital admission rates
Oral anticoagulant use after hospital discharge may offer protection from non-fatal blood clots

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital recognized as one of the most innovative children's hospitals in the U.S.