Women with undiagnosed STIs may be at greater risk of negative premenstrual symptoms

Sep 17 2018

Women that have undiagnosed sexually transmitted infections may be at greater risk of experiencing negative premenstrual symptoms (PMS), according to new Oxford University research.

The study was conducted as part of a long term partnership with the female health, fertility and period-tracking app, CLUE. The findings, published in Evolution Medicine & Public Health, suggest that the presence of an undiagnosed STI might aggravate the negative premenstrual experience.

Despite being known to have an anti-social effect on women's lives, altering their moods, energy levels, eating habits and even sex drive, periods are not recognised as a scientific factor in the study of female health. However, since some STI infections are asymptomatic, for instance 70% of people diagnosed with Chlamydia are unware of it, and can lead to fertility issues, the study authors caution that these results are significant, and that reproductive health needs to be taken more seriously by both the scientific community and women in general.

Dr Alexandra Alvergne, lead-author and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Oxford University, said: 'Even now, when I write a research application on PMS, I still think 'will this be taken seriously?' that needs to change. Not understanding or even acknowledging that PMS is more than "women's raging hormones" but rather, the by-product of cyclical immunity makes it harder to identify diseases and can even delay diagnosis of infections such as STIs, which can affect women's fertility.'

The digital health study used data from 865 CLUE app users, who were asked whether they had ever been diagnosed with an STI, and if they answered yes, when they were first diagnosed and given treatment. This information was combined with data that they had logged on their menstrual bleeding patterns, experience of pain and emotional impacts and whether or not they used hormonal contraceptives.

Before diagnosis, the presence of an infection such as Chlamydia, Herpes or HPV doubled the likelihood of the woman reporting negative PMS effects including headaches, cramps and sadness towards the end of their cycle, and generally feeling highly sensitive throughout.

The findings from this work will also be used to improve the CLUE app, and shape additional questions that would make the overall data captured more robust and useful.

Dr Alvergne said: 'Our research shows that by better understanding their period and menstrual cycle, women could potentially improve their health. If you know that severe PMS could be an indicator of an underlying STI, you are more likely to listen to your body.'

Related Stories

In addition to better understanding the relationship between women's sexual and menstrual health, the team's review of academic research published to date on PMS has revealed a direct link between menstrual cycling and women's overall physical health and wellbeing.

The accumulative review, published in Trends & Ecology & Evolution, reveals that the severity of chronic inflammatory diseases or the risk of infection depends on the phase of the menstrual cycle women are experiencing.

It asserts that the menstrual cycle modulates the immune system so that to select viable embryos, so is itself a cycle of immunity.

Dr Alvergne said: 'The whole function of the menstrual cycle is to produce cyclical patterns of immunity, so actually we would be better to think of female health as cyclical. To truly understand women's health we need to better understand reproductive health, as the two go hand in hand.'

Previous studies have suggested a link between inflammation and depression and the Oxford research reinforces this view.

'Inflammation has a physiological cost on your body, and uses up a lot of energy that would otherwise support other functions. If a woman is experiencing a particularly strong inflammatory state as her periods approaches (menstruation is understood as an acute inflammatory event), it is likely that she will have less energy to produce serotonin - an emotional leveller. So understandably, she could well be feeling in quite a negative mind-set, and more prone to depression than at other times,' says Dr Alvergne.

She is keen to build on the STI study by looking at the impact of additional factors, such as social status and living environment on menstruation, and whether non-sexually transmitted infections have a similar impact on reproductive health.

Source:

http://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2018-09-17-undiagnosed-stis-can-increase-negative-pms-symptoms

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New guidelines for evaluation and treatment of perimenopausal depression
Looking deep inside the brain to accurately diagnose bipolar disorder and depression
Research shows pollution is reaching the placenta
WVU researcher works to improve treatment access for rural depressed patients
Mothers with gestational diabetes mellitus have elevated risk of postpartum depression symptoms
Research grade goniometer system to measure light scattering
Autism spectrum disorders linked to greater risk for depression in young adulthood
Study explores how first-time NIAID awardees compete for subsequent research project grants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Urological problems in men linked to depression and sleep disorders