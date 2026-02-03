Emphasizing strength improves confidence and goal pursuit in depression

People suffering from depression demonstrate strength in dealing with their illness on a daily basis, but this is often not perceived as such. Previous studies have shown that instead, they often encounter a contrary narrative in society according to which they are portrayed as weak. Such prejudices have a negative effect on those affected. In her new study, psychologist Christina Bauer from the University of Vienna shows how important it is for those affected to have their strength emphasised. Focusing on the strength of people with depression increases their self-confidence and enables them to better achieve their personal goals. The study was recently published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

People who struggle with mental illnesses such as depression often show great strength in dealing with their condition: they get up in the morning even though their illness robs them of the motivation to do so; they learn to deal with negative thoughts and feelings; and they fight their way through difficult phases.

All of this shows impressive strength," says psychologist and study leader Christina Bauer from the University of Vienna.

Previous studies have shown that however, these strengths are often forgotten when people with mental illnesses are talked about; instead, they are often portrayed as "weaklings".

It stands to reason that such narratives have negative effects: we know from previous studies that people with depression often have less confidence in their own abilities. In our new study, we were able to clearly prove how great the influence of such attributions can be." Christina Bauer, University of Vienna

In her study, the Viennese psychologist, together with colleagues from Austria, Germany and the USA, demonstrates the dangers of such narratives - and shows what can be done about them.

Making strengths visible

To investigate the effect of such narratives, Bauer and colleagues reversed deficit narratives in experiments: Instead of portraying people with depression as weak, the researchers developed a short exercise (approx. 20 minutes) that highlights the often-forgotten strengths of people with depression: how people with depression demonstrate perseverance, the ability to deal with negative emotions, and strength in coping with their symptoms, for example.

In three experiments with a total of 748 participants who had experienced depression, participants were encouraged to reflect on their own strengths that they had demonstrated in dealing with depression. Compared to a randomly assigned control group, this simple exercise was shown to significantly increase participants' self-confidence, regardless of the severity of their current symptoms.

More self-confidence, more goal achievement

Most importantly, this improved self-confidence also had an impact on the participants' ability to pursue their personal goals. In a long-term experiment lasting two weeks, it was found that participants who had reflected on their strengths made 49% more progress towards a personal goal they had set themselves.

"Seeing ourselves as strong rather than weak is important for all of us in order to believe in ourselves and pursue our goals. This also applies to people with depression," Bauer summarises. "We need to understand that people who struggle with depression are not weak. Such narratives can act as self-fulfilling prophecies and prevent people from reaching their full potential."