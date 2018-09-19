DermTech completes enrollment in clinical study to assess DNA damage and reversal

Sep 19 2018

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced today it has completed enrollment in a clinical study to assess DNA damage induced by an excimer laser and evaluate the potential of topical agents T4 endonuclease and photolyase to reduce DNA damage induced as measured through gene expression analysis. The study is being conducted in healthy volunteers and subjects with a history of skin cancer, under Dr. Ronald L. Moy, past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. The purpose of the study is to mimic DNA damage as seen with acute excessive sun exposure and determine if the use of DermTech's proprietary non-invasive adhesive patch kits can detect this DNA damage through a panel of markers.

"Enrollment in this study was brisk and volunteers were eager to participate in this study with hopes of understanding how excessive sun exposure may impact their skin. With the appropriate gene panel, the induced damage and healing of the skin detected by gene expression analysis will be incredibly useful to dermatologists for evaluating topical agents thought to speed healing, sunscreens to prevent and minimize sun exposure damage and potentially even to understand who is more susceptible to skin cancers," said Dr. Moy.

Source:

https://dermtech.com/

Individualized therapies targeting specific features show promise in transforming cancer treatment

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
