Scientists better understand influenza virus and how it spreads

Sep 20 2018

The seasonal flu is caused by different subtypes of Influenza A virus and typically leads to the death of half a million people each year. In order to better understand this virus and how it spreads, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers took a closer look at the cells inside the lungs. What they discovered is not only is the immune system response tuned to the amount of virus replication, it's also tuned to the viral spread. This deeper and more accurate understanding of the influenza virus and how it spreads could be the building blocks to better protective therapies for patients in the future.

"Distinct antiviral signatures revealed by the magnitude and round of influenza virus replication in vivo," was recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. (PNAS) and details the process in which the researchers were able to come to this conclusion. In order to study this properly, they first had to create a virus that could not could spread- it could replicate but never get into a new cell.

Related Stories

Once they accomplished this, they could then artificially look at virus spread, with the goal of studying how new infections changed after immune responses have started. They found that during virus spread, the second round of replication does not seriously infect ciliated cells, which means the body does a really good job protecting those cells. However other cells weren't protected at all, like type-one alveolar cells which are the cells responsible for gas exchange.

"It's really important to know how cells protect themselves from viruses and how this protection can be imparted on different cell types," said the study's senior author Ryan Langlois, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "Clearly its not equal. Why it isn't equal, what are the mechanisms driving this, and what this means for disease we don't know yet."

Thanks to this research however, researchers now have the building blocks with which to investigate those questions.

"These results change how we view the early infection landscape of cells," said Langlois. "It brings up new questions, such as what are the earliest viral events and antiviral events that are happening in a host."

Source:

https://www.med.umn.edu/news-events/umn-medical-school-researchers-discover-influenza-virus-doesn%E2%80%99t-replicate-equally-all-cells

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Detection of BFD virus in parrots in 8 new countries raises concerns for threatened species
Researchers identify Zika virus proteins with potential to affect brain development
CDC recommends people get flu shots soon
Scientists build model that predicts how temperature affects spread of Ross River virus
Investigational nasal influenza vaccine tested in children and teens
Study provides complete picture of HPV virus-head and neck cancer connections
Researchers unravel how Zika virus manipulates the human immune system
Researchers examine use of Twitter to propagate or debunk conspiracy theories during Zika virus outbreak

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Phase 1 clinical trial examining topical cream plus influenza vaccine is underway