Removing tobacco product display from shops reduced number of children buying cigarettes

Sep 21 2018

Removing displays of tobacco products from shops may have reduced the proportion of children buying cigarettes by 17 percent, according to new research from Imperial College London.

The research, the first analysis of the impact of the 2015 tobacco display ban in England, assessed survey responses from 18,000 11-15 year olds from across England between 2010 and 2016.

The findings suggest tobacco display bans may have an important role in reducing the number of child smokers.

However, the study also revealed more worrying findings, and suggested more than two in three child smokers had not been refused cigarettes when they last attempted to buy them - a figure that remained unchanged between 2010-2016.

Furthermore, the majority of child smokers said it was easy to buy cigarettes in shops. This rose slightly from 61 per cent in 2010 to 65 per cent in 2016.

In 2015 the display of cigarettes was banned in all shops in the UK. Before this, 57 per cent of children who smoked regularly bought their cigarettes in shops.

However the latest study, published in the journal Tobacco Control, revealed this fell to 40 per cent by 2016.

NHS data suggests just over one in 20 children smoked in England in 2016, a decline from just under one in ten in 2010.

There are currently 9 million adult smokers in the UK, and many of these would have started in childhood, explained Dr Anthony Laverty, lead author of the research from the School of Public Health at Imperial: "We know that smoking kills one in every two smokers, and that children who smoke are likely to continue smoking throughout their lifetime, seriously increasing their risk of disease. We also know seeing cigarettes displayed in shops is linked to smoking, especially among children. This research shows that removing displays made tobacco less visible to children, and that fewer of them bought cigarettes there. Most countries worldwide still allow cigarettes to be advertised and displayed in shops. This research provides evidence that the introduction of display bans will be an effective measure against children smoking - and could help save them from starting a deadly habit."

Related Stories

The researchers analyzed data from the Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use Survey from 2010 to 2016.

This anonymous questionnaire quizzes 11-15 year old children across England, and is conducted at schools under exam conditions.
The findings also showed that among the children who smoked, the most common source of cigarettes was from friends, followed by shops. This remain unchanged between 2010-2016.

Interestingly, there was no increase in children reporting they had purchased cigarettes from illegal sources. The proportion of children who said they had bought cigarettes from street markets remained steady at under 10 per cent between 2010 and 2016.

The team acknowledged that other measures were put in place between 2010-2016 that may have helped reduce smoking rates, such as the ban on cigarette vending machines and higher taxes.

Dr Laverty said: "During this time adult smoking rates have fallen and higher taxes have increased the price of tobacco. All these factors have a role to play, and these findings suggest removing cigarette displays are an important component. Smoking rates fall fastest when complimentary measures are put in place."

Dr Nicholas Hopkinson, senior author on the study from Imperial's National Heart and Lung Institute added: "These results are encouraging but more work is needed to ensure effective tobacco control. Our findings suggest it is still too easy for children to purchase cigarettes in shops. Enforcement is important, but Government cuts have meant that councils have seen a 56 per cent reduction in trading standards officers between 2009 and 2016. A licensing system for tobacco retailers needs to be introduced - similar to that seen for alcohol - which could be paid for through a levy on tobacco industry sales."

Source:

http://med.stanford.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Children's National and NIAID launch pediatric clinical research partnership
Concussion symptoms last for longer time in kids than adults
Multi-year study data shows impact of new soft contact lens to slow myopia progression in children
Investigators pinpoint exact stage of retinoblastoma development in children
KKH develops new test to enable faster diagnosis of critically ill children with rare diseases
Short-term psychotherapy improves mental health of women caring for children with chronic conditions
Children with asthma found to be disadvantaged in education and future occupation
Young children's oral microbiota could serve as early indicator for obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia are immunologically disparate at birth