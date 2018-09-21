Study shows how the drive to eat overpowers the brain’s signal to stop

Sally Robertson, BScSep 21 2018

University of Michigan researchers have studied two groups of brain cells that compete for the control of feeding behaviour and found that cells that drive the urge to eat overpower the ones that signal to stop.

Lightspring | Shutterstock

The study also showed that the brain’s opioid system is involved and that administering a drug called naloxone can block this system.

They say their findings could help to inform the fight against the global obesity epidemic.

In a mouse model, Huda Akil and colleagues studied two groups of brain cells called pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and AgRP (Agouti-Gene-Related Peptide). The two groups are located near to each other within a region of the brain called the arcuate nucleus, which is part of the behavior-regulating hypothalamus.

Previous studies have demonstrated that POMC responds to certain signals in the body by restricting the urge to eat, while AgRP drives the urge to eat, particularly when food is scarce or when a long time has passed since last eating.

As reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, the current study has now shown how the two groups of cells relate to each other. Using a technique called optogenetics, Akil and team stimulated POMC, given that POMC neurons had previously been shown to play a role in feeding behaviour.

However, the result of stimulating the POMC cells was that a group of neighboring AgRP cells were also stimulated. These two groups of cells are derived from the same parent cells during embryonic development, meaning that the technique the researchers used to target POMS also captured the AgRP nerve cells.

Related Stories

Interestingly, the team found that when both groups of cells were activated, it was the “keep eating” signal from AgRP that had the most influence on eating behavior. That AgRP signal was more powerful than the “stop eating” signal generated by POMC.

"When both are stimulated at once, AgRP steals the show," says Akil.

The researchers then used a technique called c-fos activation to further investigate the downstream effects of activating POMC and AgRP.

They found that activating AGRP also activated the brain’s opioid system and that administering the opioid antagonist drug naloxone stopped the urge to eat.

“This suggests that the brain's own endogenous opioid system may play a role in wanting to eat beyond what is needed,”Akil.

The finding led Akil and team to wonder whether bombardment of the senses with the things we see, smell and socially interact with relating to food may be involved with the urge to overeat.

She thinks perhaps these factors combine to trigger us to become interested in eating when we are not even hungry: "There's a whole industry built on enticing you to eat, whether you need it or not, through visual cues, packaging, smells, emotional associations. People get hungry just looking at them, and we need to study the neural signals involved in those attentional, perceptional mechanisms that drive us to eat."

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-09/mm-u-fbs092018.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s diagnosis might become simpler with new brain imaging method
Research finds physical connection between the brain's fluid reservoirs and meningeal lymphatics
Brain region for stress control is enlarged in people with depression, finds study
Macaque brain study provides insight into emotion of envy when others are rewarded
Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer
Study: Human brain structured to make best possible decision with limited resources
Eating fatty fish during pregnancy may boost unborn child's brain development
Researchers harness Zika virus vaccine under development to target glioblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Use of transcranial electrical stimulation to bolster creativity has far-reaching implications