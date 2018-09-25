Hybrid operating room enables faster diagnosis, treatment of patients with lung cancer

Sep 25 2018

Representing a paradigm shift in thoracic surgery, the hybrid operating room combines three techniques into a single appointment eliminating multiple clinical visits for improved patient experience and outcomes.

When it comes to surviving cancer, early detection and treatment could be the key to a patient's survival. Thanks to an investment by Augusta University Health, a surgeon can now diagnose and treat patients with lung cancer faster than is possible in a traditional operating room.

"Before I started using the hybrid operating room, it could take up to six weeks just to get a diagnosis," said Dr. Carsten Schroeder, thoracic surgical oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center and Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. "Having the hybrid OR and all of its technologies at Augusta University Health allows me to tailor the patient's care plan in one day instead of having to schedule multiple follow-up appointments."

Working with Philips through a unique long-term partnership model that allows for co-creating of clinical solutions, Augusta University Health opened its hybrid operating room in May 2017. It brings three techniques into a single space: navigational bronchoscopy, allowing Schroeder to locate tumors in a person's lungs; percutaneous biopsy, which gives Schroeder the ability to biopsy small section of a lesion to see if it's cancerous; and fiducial marker placement mark the tumor to make sure the entire mass is removed; and video assisted thoracoscopic surgery, allowing him to use a tiny video camera to operate inside a person's chest cavity. In the hybrid OR, all three techniques are assisted by intra-operative cone beam CT imaging, which captures images of the inside of a person's chest and allows Schroeder to see the tumor and form the best surgical strategy to biopsy or remove it safely.

"The reasoning behind using the hybrid OR is to present a more efficient workup and treatment process to ultimately benefit patient survival," Schroeder said. "We can do that by shortening time from diagnosis to treatment while increasing cost-effectiveness and optimizing utilization."

Related Stories

According to research from the American Cancer Society, one in four cancer deaths can be attributed to lung cancer. This makes it the number one cause of cancer deaths in men and women. The American Cancer Society said lung cancer kills more people each year than breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer combined. One reason why the statistics are so grim, Schroeder said, is that it can be harder to detect and diagnose smaller tumors in the lungs. This means by the time they can be found and treated, they are at a more advance stage.

Since moving his team into the hybrid OR 15 months ago, Schroeder has been collecting data on the outcomes of his patients. The data compiled included 25 patients. His findings, which he said show a paradigm shift in patient care, were published in Innovations: Technology and Techniques in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in August 2018.

"Additionally, we reviewed the medical charts of 11 patients," he said. "Each of those patients underwent a same-day bronchoscopy, CT-guided biopsy and surgical resection, if indicated, in the hybrid OR."

Of those 11 patients, 10 had a successful diagnosis in one setting. Six of those 11 were diagnosed with the cone beam CT-guided biopsy. Four of those six patients went on to have a surgical resection of their lung to have the nodule removed.

"Not only does the hybrid OR allow us to decrease the time between diagnosis and treatment, it also allows us to detect smaller tumors in a person's lungs," Schroeder said. "Before, we would have to wait for the tumor to grow larger or increase in density."

Source:

https://www.augusta.edu/mcg/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Women with high levels of anti-Müllerian hormone more likely to develop breast cancer
Lung cancer patients treated with invasive surgery more likely to become chronic opioid users
Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer
Sesen Bio to present its three-month Phase 3 VISTA Trial data at Global Congress
Overlooked immune cells could play a key role in cancer immunotherapy, claims new study
Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of entrectinib drug in ROS1-positive NSCLC show promising results
New program to reduce harmful stress effectively improves mood in cancer patients
New research suggests power of zebrafish as tool for cancer drug discovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub