UCI study finds new cause of cerebral microbleeds

Sep 25 2018

A team of researchers including UCI project scientist Rachita Sumbria, PhD and UCI neurologist Mark J. Fisher, MD have provided, for the first time, evidence that blood deposits in the brain may not require a blood vessel tear. The researchers found that brain endothelial cells, the cells that line blood vessels of the brain, have the capacity for engulfing red blood cells and depositing them outside the blood vessels and into the substance of the brain, without requiring a disruption of the vasculature.

"It has long been believed that a tear or rupture of a brain blood vessel is the cause of cerebral microbleeds," said Fisher, a professor of neurology at the UCI School of Medicine. "While more confirmatory work needs to be done, our study points to an entirely new direction in efforts to eliminate brain bleeding and its consequences."

Related Stories

The study, titled, "Brain Endothelial Erythrophagocytosis and Hemoglobin Transmigration Across brain Endothelium: Implications for Pathogenesis of Cerebral Microbleeds," was published in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience. Much of the new research, which was done in collaboration with the Keck Graduate Institute, was based in large part on previous work done by Fisher related to cerebral bleeds and how they are often an undetected cause of dementia and how they may develop after concussions.

Bleeding in the brain, identified as cerebral microbleeds (CMB) on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are tiny deposits of blood in the brain that are associated with increasing age, cerebrovascular diseases, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. CMBs are a common cause of cognitive decline and contribute to risk of stroke. Using MRI, cerebral microbleeds are found in nearly 20 percent of people by age 60, and nearly 40 percent of people by age 80. Direct examination of human brain tissue samples shows that brain bleeding is almost universal by age 70.

Source:

http://www.som.uci.edu/news_releases/new-cause-of-brain-bleeds-identified.asp

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer
Brain region for stress control is enlarged in people with depression, finds study
Alzheimer’s diagnosis might become simpler with new brain imaging method
Eating fatty fish during pregnancy may boost unborn child's brain development
Study sheds light on how brain protein may be involved neurodevelopmental disorders
Study shows how the drive to eat overpowers the brain’s signal to stop
Study: Human brain structured to make best possible decision with limited resources
Study offers solid link between visceral organs and brain’s reward, motivation system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Henry Ford Health System receives $600k grant to study genetic makeup of gliomas