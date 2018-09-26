Diabetes patients with poor blood sugar control face highest risk of serious infections

Sep 26 2018

A new study has shown that diabetes patients with the poorest control of their blood sugars face the highest risks of hospitalization and death due to infections.

The study, conducted by researchers at St George's, University of London, analyzed the electronic GP and hospital records of more than 85,000 English adults aged 40 to 89 years with a diabetes diagnosis and a measurement of glycated hemoglobin, or long-term blood sugar, which is a marker of diabetes control. The researchers compared diabetes patients with poor control to those with good control, and to people without diabetes.

They found that for most types of infection, particularly those caused by bacteria, the risk of having an infection rose for those with the worst diabetes control.

Related Stories

Professor Julia Critchley, of the Population Health Research Institute, at St George's, University of London, said: "Diabetes patients with the worst control were almost three times as likely to need hospital treatment for an infection compared to those with good control. This was especially high for people with type 1 diabetes and very poor control, who had about 8.5 times higher risk of needing such treatment compared to those without diabetes."

"Across England as a whole, we found that poor diabetes control accounted for about 20-46% of some of the most serious types of infections (sepsis, bone and joint infections, tuberculosis and endocarditis) seen in diabetes patients."

The researchers also found that poor diabetes control accounted for 15% of pneumonia infections and 16% of all deaths related to infections. Professor Critchley added: "Pneumonia is very common and often causes death in older people, and we demonstrated a clear link to blood sugar control."
People with diabetes can control their blood sugar levels better through exercise, diet and weight management, and taking medication when needed. GPs and others involved in their care can also help by carefully increasing dose of any medicines or adding new medications as required.

The large size of the study enabled the researchers to show that it is rare but serious infections that seem to be increased the most by having poor control of diabetes. It also showed the particularly high risks for people with type 1 diabetes and poor control. Patients with good diabetes control remained at higher risk of getting an infection compared to patients without diabetes, but for this group the risk is lower.

Source:

https://www.sgul.ac.uk/news/news-archive/poor-diabetes-control-can-lead-to-increased-risk-of-serious-infections-study-shows

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

One in five diabetes inpatients experienced hypoglycemia during hospital stay
Researchers examine Twitter conversations to understand thoughts concerning OpenAPS technology
FARXIGA receives positive results in Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 cardiovascular outcomes trial
New study reveals mechanisms that lead to cognitive decline in Type 2 diabetes
ImmusanT receives JDRF T1D Fund to develop novel vaccine candidate for type 1 diabetes
Study: CXCL14 protein is secreted by brown adipose tissue and has beneficial effects in metabolic diseases
IQWiG recommends update in health care aspects of DMP ‘type 1 diabetes’
Novel approach allows researchers to define how cells in the retina respond to diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals prevalence of diagnosed type 1 and type 2 diabetes among American adults