New compound promotes social interaction in laboratory mice with autism

Sep 26 2018

Children with autism often find social interactions awkward, leaving them isolated. Now in a study appearing in ACS' Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, scientists report that they have discovered a first-of-its-kind compound that promotes social interaction among laboratory mice that display autistic traits. The finding could lead to the development of drugs capable of improving social behaviors in those who have autism.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) affect about one in every 59 children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although symptoms vary, these disorders are often characterized by impaired social interactions, limited communication skills and repetitive behaviors. A few studies have shown that oxytocin, a hormone that acts like a neurotransmitter in the brain, can improve the ability of some ASD patients to interpret emotional cues and interact with others. However, oxytocin can't be taken orally, is rapidly metabolized when given via injection and doesn't readily cross the blood-brain barrier. Several research groups have tried to develop drug candidates that overcome these obstacles with little success. So Marcel Hibert and colleagues wanted to determine if other compounds that could mimic oxytocin -- and also activate its receptor -- might hold the key to helping ASD patients.

Related Stories

Some compounds that bind the oxytocin receptor also bind to another set of receptors for vasopressin, an antidiuretic hormone. The researchers found that these compounds share a common benzoyl benzazepine component. They tested variations of this structure, eventually finding one that appeared to have similar traits as oxytocin without its drawbacks. The team tested the compound in laboratory mice that were genetically altered so they behaved as if they had ASD. When given the compound, called LIT-001, the mice exhibited increased and more prolonged nose contacts than before -- an indication that the mice were more social after treatment. The researchers concluded that this new compound could be an important step toward the development of drugs to relieve certain ASD symptoms.

Source:

https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2018/acs-presspac-september-26-2018/compound-improves-social-interaction-in-autism-mouse-model.html

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Synergism between HOXB13 and CIP2A genes predisposes men to get prostate cancer
Children with autism have highest frequency of rapid weight gain in first six months of life
Metabolic signatures in blood may help in earlier diagnosis of autism, shows research
Researchers propose mechanism by which ASTN2 protein defects lead to brain disorders
Recent study helps predict probability of pregnant mothers to have child with autism
Investigators identify group of blood metabolites that could help detect autism
Rapid weight gain during infancy may put children with ASD at increased risk for obesity
Drumming can benefit school children with autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel clinical trial to examine cannabis as potential treatment for essential tremor