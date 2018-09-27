Study aims to investigate antimicrobial resistance of uropathogenic E. coli from elderly patients

Sep 27 2018

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is a common cause of morbidity and mortality in older adults. Escherichia coli is one of the bacterial agents with higher prevalence in community-acquired and health care associated urinary infections in elderly patients. Worldwide, a rise of Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase (ESBL) producing E. coli and multi-resistant isolates has been reported. The aim of this study was to investigate antimicrobial resistance of uropathogenic E. coli from elderly patients in a General Hospital, Argentina. During the period July 2011-July 2015, an observational, prospective study was carried out. Patients over 70 years old with urinary tract infections, without urinary catheters and with no antimicrobial therapy the previous week before sampling, were included.

Related Stories

768 bacterial isolates were identified as E. coli. Resistances to ampicillin (80.5%), nalidixic acid (61.7%), ciprofloxacin (42.8%), TMS (37.6%), amoxicillin-clavulanate (28.6%), cefazolin (21.6%), cefuroxime (20.7%), gentamicin (13.8%), cefotaxime (9.7%), ceftazidime (9.7%), cefepime (8.4%), cefoxitin (3.1%) and nitrofurantoin (2.3%) were observed. Resistance to carbapenems was not expressed. Production of extended spectrum β-lactamases was detected (7.6%) in community acquired (96%) and healthcare associated (4%) isolates. The independent risk factors for urinary infections produced by multi-resistant E. coli were: diabetes mellitus, recurrent infections, hospitalization during the last year and exposure to β-lactams in the last 3 months.

In this study, a high prevalence of resistance to β-lactams as well as to other antimicrobials were observed in E. coli isolates from elderly patients with UTI. Based on the results of this research we suggest to avoid using quinolones or TMS for patients older than 70 years old with at least one of the previously mentioned independent risk factors. Detection of these strains represents an alarm signal that motivates a continuous surveillance of antimicrobial resistance in adult patients with urinary infections produced by E. coli.

Source:

http://benthamscience.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

E. coli strain found in poultry products may cause bladder infections in people
Study uses California hospital data to examine trends in law enforcement-inflicted injuries
Henry Ford Hospital cardiologists are first in the U.S. to implant device for hard-to-treat angina
Northwestern Memorial Hospital selected as preferred provider of medical care for Emirati patients
Researchers report challenges in reducing tetanus mortality
One in five diabetes inpatients experienced hypoglycemia during hospital stay
Easy and rapid test for viral infections can cut antibiotic use, hospitalizations
Study provides evidence of beta lactamase producing, antimicrobial resistant E. coli in U.S. retail meat

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New case study looks at what prevent health care staffs from raising concerns