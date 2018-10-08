NCCN adds COPIKTRA capsules to NCCN Guidelines for follicular lymphoma

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients, today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) added COPIKTRA™ (duvelisib) capsules to the Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for follicular lymphoma (FL).

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to COPIKTRA on September 24, 2018, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Based on data from the Phase 2 DYNAMO™ trial evaluating duvelisib, the NCCN Guidelines now include a Category 2A recommendation for use of COPIKTRA for adult patients whose disease is relapsed or refractory after treatment with at least two prior systemic therapies. The Category 2A recommendation indicates that based upon lower-level evidence, there is uniform NCCN consensus that COPIKTRA is appropriate for these patients.1

"We are pleased that the NCCN has added COPIKTRA to their updated guidelines, which are recognized as an important resource for clinicians and other healthcare decision makers", said Robert Forrester, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. "We believe COPIKTRA's inclusion illustrates its importance as an additional therapy option for relapsed or refractory patients suffering from FL."

Use of COPIKTRA is associated with a BOXED WARNING for four fatal and/or serious toxicities: infections, diarrhea or colitis, cutaneous reactions, and pneumonitis. Verastem Oncology is implementing an informational Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy to provide appropriate dosing and safety information to better support physicians in managing their patients on COPIKTRA.

Additionally, use of COPIKTRA is also associated with adverse reactions which may require dose reduction, treatment delay or discontinuation of COPIKTRA. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS are provided for infections, diarrhea or colitis, cutaneous reactions, pneumonitis, hepatotoxicity, neutropenia, and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common ADVERSE REACTIONS (reported in ≥ 20% of patients) were diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

Please see important Safety Information provided below and Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide at www.COPIKTRAHCP.com/prescribinginformation .

COPIKTRA Indication and Usage in FL

COPIKTRA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL after at least two prior systemic therapies.

COPIKTRA Clinical Trials

Efficacy in Relapsed or Refractory FL

Efficacy of COPIKTRA in patients with previously treated FL is based on a single-arm, multicenter trial (DYNAMO™; NCT01882803).

In DYNAMO, COPIKTRA 25 mg BID was administered in patients with FL (N = 83) who were refractory to rituximab and to either chemotherapy or radioimmunotherapy. Refractory disease was defined as less than a partial remission or relapse within 6 months after the last dose. The trial excluded patients with Grade 3b FL, large cell transformation, prior allogeneic transplant, and prior exposure to a PI3K inhibitor or to a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The median age was 64 years (range: 30 to 82 years), 68% were male, and 37% had bulky disease assessed at baseline (target lesion ≥ 5 cm). Patients had a median of 3 prior lines of therapy (range: 1 to 10), with 94% being refractory to their last therapy and 81% being refractory to 2 or more prior lines of therapy. Most patients (93%) had an ECOG performance status of 0 or 1.

The median duration of exposure to COPIKTRA was 5 months (range: 0.4 to 24), with 41% of patients receiving at least 6 months and 10% receiving at least 12 months of COPIKTRA.

Efficacy was based on overall response rate and duration of response as assessed by an IRC, as shown below.