Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces new research-focused website

Oct 17 2018

Ongoing Customer-Driven Site Enhancements Designed to Improve User Experience

For a quarter century, the Beckman Coulter name has been important to clinicians and researchers worldwide. For the latter group, there's a newer name to remember─Beckman Coulter Life Sciences─and a new website to bookmark: beckman.com.

Life science researchers, academics, clinical and biopharma labs, and industry quality-control professionals can now find the analytical instruments they need from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences at beckman.com. Those who work in diagnostics and healthcare can continue to be served by Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (at beckmancoulter.com).

Beckman.com is a comprehensive resource for a wide array of centrifuges, flow cytometers and automated liquid handlers, as well as a diverse family of analyzers for counting/characterizing cells and particles of varying types. To complement these technologies, beckman.com is also a source for related accessories and labware, including rotors, bottles, tubes and pipette tips, as well as numerous flow cytometry and genomic reagents.

Beckman.com has not only been further optimized to simplify on-site search, but it also features insightful, application-focused content on timely topics such as immunotherapy, exosomes, DNA/RNA isolation, and cell line development for biopharmaceutical research. Beckman.com continues to grow its content to provide information on the latest trends, and insights on a variety of research areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, drug development/discovery and biologics. The website also provides users fast access to an extensive technical documents library without requiring registration.

"Our customers talk and we listen," says Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Vice President Jason Lanie. "We took their feedback on our original website and used it to guide the ongoing enhancements to beckman.com. Our goal is to make the site a world-class resource for information on the latest research topics, as well as a more customer-driven portal for easily finding and purchasing all the lab instrumentation, accessories and supplies they need.

“During the coming months, site visitors will notice additional changes,” Lanie says. “Some of them will be easy to see, while others will be minor refinements to current features. As always, all of these enhancements will be driven by our commitment to delivering the best possible user experience.”

Source:

https://www.beckman.com/

