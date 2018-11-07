Pilates exercise program offers many benefits for people with musculoskeletal conditions

Nov 7 2018

A Musculoskeletal Care study is the first to investigate individual perceptions of the impact of a Pilates exercise program on the daily lives of people with chronic conditions.

In the study of 15 women and seven men with a range of chronic musculoskeletal conditions—including nonspecific low back pain, peripheral joint osteoarthritis and a range of postsurgical conditions—and an age range of 36 to 83 years, data were collected via digital recordings of four focus groups in three North‐West of England physiotherapy clinics.

Related Stories

The perceived benefits of Pilates aligned with previous work in relation to physical benefits; however, the study revealed additional benefits, such as an increased active lifestyle, psychosocial benefits, and the ability to manage patients' own condition more effectively, with the net result being a holistic improvement in physical and mental health and positive consequences for social aspects of their lives.

"The study was unique in that it investigated individual perceptions of the impact of Pilates on the daily lives of people with a myriad of chronic musculoskeletal conditions. The Pilates based exercise programme was a facilitator to enable the participants to function better and manage their condition more effectively and independently," said co-author Lynne Gaskell, of the University of Salford, in the UK. "Improving function in meaningful daily activities produced psychological and social benefits that increased motivation to adhere to the program and promote a healthier lifestyle."

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/musculoskeletal-care/pilates-provides-range-benefits-patients-chronic-musculoskeletal-

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study examines effects of walking exercise training on cognitive function in people with MS
Supervised aerobic exercise can support major depression treatment
Study of older women shows link between frequent, persistent back pain and mortality
Most US adults do not engage in muscle-strengthening exercise, study shows
Researchers find opportunity to control salt-sensitive hypertension without exercising
Conceptual framework proposed to examine role of exercise in multiple sclerosis
Interactive robot helps older people exercise and detects underlying health problems
Research shows people over 65 are not performing enough physical activity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise could reduce risk of falling for older adults with AD