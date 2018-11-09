KE Eye Centers offer new solution for patients with myopia and astigmatism

Nov 9 2018

KE Eye Centers of Texas is the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to provide a new solution for patients with moderate to high levels of myopia and astigmatism in one simple procedure, following FDA approval of STAAR Surgical's Visian Toric ICL.

The Visian Toric ICL is an additive technology, in which a lens is placed behind the iris and in front of the eye's crystalline lens to correct vision. This method works with the eye to not only restore clear and sharp vision, but also provide UV protection and excellent night vision. The Visian Toric ICL eliminates multiple surgical procedures by correcting astigmatism and myopia simultaneously. In a procedure that takes less than 30 minutes, Visian Toric ICL lets doctors treat more patients with astigmatism and myopia while preserving the corneal structure of the eye.

Related Stories

"FDA's approval of STAAR's Visian Toric ICL provides an exciting treatment option for myopic patients with astigmatism in search of visual freedom. We are pleased to partner with KE Eye Centers, who will be among the first practices in Texas to offer this technology to their patients," said Jim Francese, Sr. Vice President Commercial Operations of STAAR Surgical.

FDA approval was based on results from the Visian Toric ICL clinical study which reported 98.4% of patients would have the Visian Toric ICL surgery again.

"As one of the more experienced Visian ICL surgeons in the Metroplex, I am excited to see the addition of Visian Toric ICL to my options for patients. At KE Eye Centers of Texas, we provide a personalized option for each patient to achieve the freedom from glasses and contact lenses, said Dr. Loan Ramsey, of KE Eye Centers.

Source:

https://lasiksurgery.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Lab-created mini retinas allow researchers to understand retinal ganglion cell development
Scientists receive $5.1 million grant to develop stem cell-based therapy for blinding retinal conditions
Molecular pathways underlying myopia open new ways for drug development
Color-changing contact lens could help doctors to monitor eye disease medications
New eye-tracking glasses create more realistic experience for augmented reality enthusiasts
Easier treatment for age-related macular degeneration shows promise in clinical study
Global leaders in medical and surgical eye care to convene in Chicago to attend AAO 2018
Studies show that non-invasive imaging can detect Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lab grown retinal cells provide clues to color blindness treatment