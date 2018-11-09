KE Eye Centers offer new solution for patients with myopia and astigmatism

KE Eye Centers of Texas is the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to provide a new solution for patients with moderate to high levels of myopia and astigmatism in one simple procedure, following FDA approval of STAAR Surgical's Visian Toric ICL.

The Visian Toric ICL is an additive technology, in which a lens is placed behind the iris and in front of the eye's crystalline lens to correct vision. This method works with the eye to not only restore clear and sharp vision, but also provide UV protection and excellent night vision. The Visian Toric ICL eliminates multiple surgical procedures by correcting astigmatism and myopia simultaneously. In a procedure that takes less than 30 minutes, Visian Toric ICL lets doctors treat more patients with astigmatism and myopia while preserving the corneal structure of the eye.

"FDA's approval of STAAR's Visian Toric ICL provides an exciting treatment option for myopic patients with astigmatism in search of visual freedom. We are pleased to partner with KE Eye Centers, who will be among the first practices in Texas to offer this technology to their patients," said Jim Francese, Sr. Vice President Commercial Operations of STAAR Surgical.

FDA approval was based on results from the Visian Toric ICL clinical study which reported 98.4% of patients would have the Visian Toric ICL surgery again.

"As one of the more experienced Visian ICL surgeons in the Metroplex, I am excited to see the addition of Visian Toric ICL to my options for patients. At KE Eye Centers of Texas, we provide a personalized option for each patient to achieve the freedom from glasses and contact lenses, said Dr. Loan Ramsey, of KE Eye Centers.