Marijuana prevention programs should focus on promoting mental wellbeing of youth

Nov 19 2018

High school students with positive mental health are less likely to consume cannabis, a recent University of Waterloo study has found.

The public health study used data from 6,550 high school students in grades 9 to 12 in Ontario and British Columbia, collected from a mental-health component of a longitudinal national youth study called COMPASS. The findings suggest that marijuana prevention programs should focus on promoting mental wellbeing instead of abstinence.

"Abstinence-focused interventions targeting substance abuse have been shown to be ineffective," said Alexandra Butler, lead author and graduate studies student in the School of Public Health and Health Systems. "Therefore, prevention strategies for youth cannabis use should aim to foster mental wellbeing among all youth, rather than exclusively targeting those experiencing mental health problems."

Related Stories

One-third of participating high school respondents reported that they had tried cannabis at least once in their lifetime, and more than 3 percent were daily users. Daily users had the highest frequency of depression (65 percent) and anxiety (54 percent), current smoking (65 percent), current binge drinking (88 percent), and reported the poorest flourishing scores compared to non-users and less frequent users of cannabis. Flourishing is defined as the presence of positive mental health, including emotional, psychological and social prosperity.

The researchers also found that cannabis use for females was more likely to be sporadic and monthly, while male cannabis use was more likely to be weekly, habitual or daily. Additionally, females were more apt to report depression, anxiety, and lower flourishing levels compared to males.

"By using future waves of the COMPASS longitudinal data, we will be able to explore the impact that legalization in Canada has had on marijuana use on youth mental health and cannabis use," said Scott Leatherdale, an associate professor of Applied Health Sciences at Waterloo.

Source:

https://uwaterloo.ca/news/news/cannabis-youth-prevention-strategy-should-target-mental

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Cannabis oil shown to significantly improve Crohn’s disease symptoms
Studies needed on effects of cannabis use on physical health of children
Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards
Drexel University-led project to study how California's's changing cannabis laws impact public health
Study: 12% of frequent marijuana smokers experience cannabis withdrawal syndrome
Center for BrainHealth secures $225,000 grant to study motor learning deficits in cannabis users
Researchers observe cognitive changes in offspring of rats exposed to high cannabis doses
Study: Most 10th-graders who had ever used cannabis had tried several types of drug

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Effective dose of cannabidiol for safe pain relief without the typical 'high'