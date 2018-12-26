Study investigates role of miRNAs in anesthetic-induced myocardial conditioning

Dec 26 2018

Many studies have shown that the mechanism of drug-induced myocardial conditioning is enzyme-mediated through messenger RNA and miRNA regulation. In this study Orriach et al. investigated the role that miRNAs play in the cardio-protective effect of halogenated anesthetics, which are widely used in cardiac surgery. The study includes a literature review of the expression profile of miRNAs in ischemic conditions and in the complications which were prevented by these phenomena.

Related Stories

To identify miRNAs involved in anesthetic-induced myocardial conditioning, a review was conducted of more than 100 studies. The expression is modulated by the perioperative administration of halogenated anesthetics. This is the first study of its kind.

For future research in the field of cardiology, the potential of miRNAs as biomarkers and miRNAs-based therapies involving the synthesis, inhibition or stimulation of miRNAs stand out as a promising avenue. The cardio-protective effects of myocardial conditioning are related to the expression of several miRNAs. New therapeutic and diagnostic opportunities come across as cumulative evidence of miRNAs playing a role in heart disease and myocardial conditioning is revealed. While further research is needed in this direction, these studies provide new grounds for the development of new hypnotic/anesthetic agents for cardiac surgery patients.

Source:

https://benthamscience.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Elegant, low-cost approach enhances single-cell RNA sequencing
Customizing Genetically Engineered Models for Specific Research Applications
New compound blocks genetic cause of familial ALS and frontotemporal dementia
Research shows link between immune responses and environmental exposures early in life
Minimally invasive surgery for cervical cancer may not be a good idea finds a pair of studies
RNA sequencing offers novel insights into the microbiome
New method enhances efficiency and accuracy of single cell RNA sequencing
Researchers uncover link between RNA abnormalities and multiple myeloma progression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Saliva-based RNA test could improve ability to accurately identify children with ASD