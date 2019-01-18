Microrobots could one day deliver drugs inside the body

Liji Thomas, MDJan 18 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

Researchers have developed highly advanced miniaturized smart robots designed to change their shape as they encounter different fluids. It is hoped that the development could lead to microrobots that deliver drugs straight to diseased tissue.  

Microrobots - an illustration By Andrea DantiAndrea Danti | Shutterstock

The research team attributes their design to the observation of bacterial shape transformation under the stimulus of changing surroundings.

These extremely flexible microrobots are composed of biocompatible hydrogel nanocomposites containing nanomagnets that can be controlled by an electromagnetic field. Their smart design lets them swim through a variety of fluids, changing shape as needed.

Their unique structure and composition promote high speed and easy maneuvering. This allows them to thread through capillaries and complex networks rapidly.

Robots are typically large devices with sensors, actuators, electronic circuits, and batteries, but when it comes to microrobots, it is necessary to avoid these bulky systems.

In the current project, the scientists used a folding technique based on the Japanese paper-folding method called origami. This produces the novel mode of movement employed by these microrobots.

The key to their movement is embodied intelligence, rather than the classical embedded electronic systems used in conventional computational models.

Our robots have a special composition and structure that allow them to adapt to the characteristics of the fluid they are moving through. For instance, if they encounter a change in viscosity or osmotic concentration, they modify their shape to maintain their speed and maneuverability without losing control of the direction of motion,"

Selman Sakar, Lead Developer

Sakar led the study with Bradley Nelson at ETH Zurich.

The report, published today in Science Advances, describes how the team achieved external programming of the robot to let it traverse different fluids, whether flowing at high speed, or dense sticky fluids. The scripting of shape changes in advance allows the microrobots to perform at maximal capacity while avoiding the need for sensors and actuators.

This type of regulation can be achieved via an electromagnetic field or by allowing the microrobots to make their own way through the body spaces using fluid flow dynamics. In both cases, they will assume the shape that is most efficient.

These shape-changing soft microrobots are not only more effective but can be produced easily at an affordable cost.

The key challenge for us was to develop the physics that describe the types of changes we were interested in, and then to integrate this with new fabrication technologies."

Bradley Nelson, Lead Developer

The scientists are currently focusing on enhancing the performance of these microrobots so that they swim effectively through complex liquids such as human body fluids.

Sources:

Smart microrobots that can adapt to their surroundings.

H.-W. Huang, B. J. Nelson, F. E. Uslu, M.S. Sakar, P. Katsamba, E. Lauga. Adaptive locomotion of artificial microswimmers, Science Advances. Jan 18th 2019.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Liji Thomas

Written by

Liji Thomas

Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated as gold medallist from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Protein discovery could lead to mosquito "birth control"
AI could predict Alzheimer's disease six years prior to diagnosis
New “drug sponge” could reduce chemotherapy side effects
Inhalable mRNA offers hope for patients with lung disease
Alzheimer’s Disease: Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future
Multiple sclerosis could benefit from stem cell therapy
Researchers discover how cancer cells avoid genetic meltdown
Olympus and USC announce new partnership to advance cancer research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »